Decorated military and cyber leader will guide the Foundation's mission to support veterans and military families

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes today announced that retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Bradford J. "B.J." Shwedo has been named president of the Foundation. Shwedo, who continues to serve as senior vice president of Special Projects at PenFed Credit Union, assumed the role Aug. 3.

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Bradford J. "B.J." Shwedo Named President of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

"B.J. brings an extraordinary record of service, leadership and operational excellence to this important role," said James Schenck, president and CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes. "His deep commitment to service members, veterans and military families aligns directly with the Foundation's mission. We look forward to the impact he will make as he leads the Foundation into its next chapter."

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, Shwedo served the nation with distinction across a career that included senior leadership roles in cyber, intelligence, communications and national security. Most recently in military service, he was director for Command, Control, Communications and Computers/Cyber and chief information officer for the Joint Staff, J6, at the Pentagon.

Throughout his military career, Shwedo commanded at the detachment, squadron, group, wing and numbered air force levels. His teams provided direct support to Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and the broader Global War on Terror. As commander of 25th Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, he oversaw 30,000 personnel supporting worldwide intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and cyber operations.

During his time at PenFed, Shwedo provided strategic leadership across cyber, insider threat and risk analysis, while representing the organization at industry events. As president, he will lead the Foundation's programs, partnerships and resources supporting veterans as they transition from military service to success in civilian life.

"It is an honor to lead an organization with such a proud legacy of serving those who have sacrificed for our nation," said Shwedo. "I look forward to working with the Foundation's team, partners and supporters to expand opportunities for veterans and military families and help them thrive in civilian life."

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes