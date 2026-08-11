The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Brings Veteran Entrepreneur Incubator to Boston

The program helps idea-stage veteran entrepreneurs build from concept to launch through mentorship, training and strategic guidance

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in their transition from service to success, is hosting a Veteran Entrepreneur Program incubator cohort in Boston, Massachusetts, from October 14-16. The program is designed to support idea-stage veteran entrepreneurs who are ready to build, helping them move from concepts to launch-ready businesses.

The program begins with three days of in-person instruction and networking, where founders develop and validate their business ideas from the ground up. Day one focuses on customer discovery, day two on defining value and mapping an MVP and day three on financial basics and execution planning. The in-person sessions are then followed by six weeks of virtual instruction.

"The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is thrilled to back Boston veterans on their journey from military service to entrepreneurship," said retired U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Terry Williams, Director of the Veteran Entrepreneur Program. "The incubator provides tailored guidance and practical tools, letting founders build on the natural resilience, adaptability and sharp problem-solving skills they gained in the military."

The cohort accepts 20 companies and is free of charge for participants. The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes does not take equity in any business venture.

Ideal candidates are committed veterans or military spouses in the early stages of their ventures who have a developed idea or early prototype and are already taking concrete steps toward launch. As a localized program, participants must live in the Boston area or be willing to commute.

Those interested in applying to the Veteran Entrepreneur Program incubator cohort in Boston are encouraged to visit https://penfedfoundation.org/our-programs/incubator/ for eligibility details and deadlines.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes