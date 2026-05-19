Retired Air Force Lt. General David A. Harris Jr. Joins Foundation Stack AI, Inc. as Advisor, Enhancing Strategic Insights and Growth

MCLEAN, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Stack AI, Inc., the world leaders in automated obstacle detection for aviation operations, proudly welcomes retired U.S. Air Force Lt. General David A. Harris Jr. as a member of its Board of Advisors. General Harris' distinguished military career and deep expertise in strategy, force design, and emerging technology bring invaluable experience and insight that will further propel the success and growth of Foundation Stack AI, Inc.

As the Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Air Force Futures (HAF A5/7) at the Pentagon, General Harris served as the senior Air Force leader responsible for strategy, integration, and requirements. In this role, he led the development of Air Force strategy and concepts, delivered an integrated force design, conducted strategic assessments of the operating environment through wargames and workshops, and drove the timely delivery of operational capabilities required for tomorrow's Airmen. He also coordinated with Allied and Partner senior leaders on shared capability development and global posture on behalf of the Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

Prior to leading Air Force Futures, General Harris served as Deputy Commander, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central), and Deputy Combined Forces Air Component Commander, U.S. Central Command, in Southwest Asia. A master navigator and basic parachutist with more than 2,500 flying hours in the AC-130U, MC-130H, HC-130P/N, and C-130E, he flew in support of Operations Deliberate Force, Allied Force, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve, and Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa.

Throughout his career, General Harris commanded at the squadron, group, and wing level, including the 550th Special Operations Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base, the 449th Air Expeditionary Group in Djibouti (where he also served as Air Component Commander for Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa), and the 1st Expeditionary Special Operations Wing at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, where he served concurrently as Commander of the Joint Special Operations Air Component for U.S. Central Command.

General Harris' senior staff and joint assignments include service as Deputy Director of Operations for Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg; Director of Strategic Plans, Programs, and Requirements for Air Force Special Operations Command; Vice Superintendent of the United States Air Force Academy; and Senior Analyst in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation. His decorations include the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, and the Distinguished Flying Cross with valor device.

"We are honored to welcome General Harris to Foundation Stack AI as a member of our distinguished Board of Advisors. His leadership, strategic vision, and deep experience at the nexus of national security strategy, force design, and emerging technology will be invaluable as we navigate our company's future endeavors and growth," said Omeed Jafari, Co-Founder of Foundation Stack AI.

"It's a privilege to welcome General Harris to Foundation Stack AI," said Constantine Saab, Co-Founder of Foundation Stack AI. "Throughout his career, he has championed the thoughtful integration of new technologies into the hands of those who need them most — and he has done so with the integrity, humility, and clarity of purpose that define great leaders. We are grateful to have him as a teammate."

General Harris shared his enthusiasm about joining Foundation Stack AI: "I am honored to join the Foundation Stack AI Board of Advisors at a time when the pace of modern warfare and operational decision-making continues to accelerate. Foundation Stack AI is delivering critical planning data and actionable information to the warfighter at a speed that matches today's rapidly changing environment and helping commanders make faster, better-informed decisions when it matters most."

About Foundation Stack AI, Inc.

Foundation Stack AI provides automated infrastructure and vertical obstruction (VO) data solutions to increase mission success and survivability of low-altitude aviation operations. Foundation Stack's GlobalVO™ solution is the world's only machine learning solution that detects, curates, quality controls, and accelerates the end-to-end human workflow for VO data production.

For more information about Foundation Stack AI and its innovative technologies, please visit www.foundationstack.com .

SOURCE Foundation Stack AI, Inc.