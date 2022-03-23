Retired Boeing executive wants fewer barriers for next-generation women leaders

Scholars in inaugural Widener Global Leaders Program class at Wichita State University share lessons learned as graduation nears

External advisory board of national women business leaders are mentors

WICHITA, Kan., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholars in the inaugural class of the Widener Global Leaders Program — the first of its kind in the country — graduate this spring, ready to make a difference in the world. And that's just what the program's founder had in mind.

Retired Boeing executive and philanthropist Peri Widener created the concept and funded the multidisciplinary program at Wichita State University's W. Frank Barton School of Business. An external advisory board of distinguished national women business leaders, many of whom are members of the International Women's Forum, provides counsel and mentoring.

"To become a successful leader, I believe you need more than business acumen," says Widener, who has worked with leaders around the world. "You need to be a good listener and a good communicator, be willing to learn about (and respect) other cultures, embrace diversity, engage in a meaningful conversation, and have a basic foundation in the arts, which is a common language everywhere."

The program delivers a broad immersive leadership experience encompassing:

A formal, interdisciplinary learning path with modules in fine arts, communication and business.

Outside-the-classroom opportunities to better understand how the triad of fine arts, communication and business contributes to setting great leaders apart.

Personal coaching that includes table etiquette, body language, skilled conversation, appropriate dress and more.

Scholars committed to embracing diversity, helping others, engaging in their communities, and sharing thoughts and ideas with the group.

Off-campus tours and meetings with both the non-profit and private business sectors have offered varied experiences to this year's class.

Music major and cellist Ainsley Agnew's dream job is to create or work for an organization that offers support ("and music!") to underserved members of the community, especially for children, prisoners and those in retirement facilities. The program's mentoring component is especially important to her. Crain Communications executive Mary Kramer is her advisor.

"Working with Mary, our goal is for me to at least have (a career) plan," says Agnew, who wasn't sure how to start the process. "We have regular zoom calls, we've fine-tuned my resume, and she's setting me up with a contact (of hers) to help me network. We have made great progress so far!"

Business major Grace Pierpont says that what she learned at the Wichita Art Museum was her favorite off-campus experience.

"The way the museum is run is quite similar to business," she says. "They partner with other people for projects and speak with other museums to borrow and loan art pieces. Sometimes it just blows my mind how business (is part of) every organization."

Pierpont's mentor is Marie-Helene Bernard, president and CEO of the St. Louis Symphony. "She is phenomenal," says Pierpont. "She knows about my family, I know about hers," adding that they have discussed the importance of balancing school, work and family.

Integrated marketing communication major Azah Barnes sought out the Widener Global Leaders Program to help her define a communication career path.

"I want to 'know who I am' in terms of presenting myself professionally," she says. "I want to be seen as a young successful woman who is out there, chasing the world! The personal branding session covered so much, including how to dress professionally, posture, body language, and table etiquette."

Touring a local television station (part of the program's communication module) not only revealed how the final broadcast product comes together, but garnered Barnes a part-time spot as associate producer at CBS affiliate KWCH TV.

International energy advisor and consultant Emily Berlin mentors Barnes.

"She is amazing! She's so funny and cool! We've talked about what can I take away (from the program) and how to better balance and manage my time (and more)," says Barnes. Through Berlin, she has also learned the importance of networking — including an introduction to a Miami client, connecting Barnes to the African American business community there.

International student and Madrid native Maria Romero Rodriquez is a marketing major at WSU. Part of the Widener Global Leaders Program was attending a rehearsal with the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, where Rodriquez found that body language is an essential communication tool.

"The maestro uses eye contact and expressions to communicate with the concert master and the orchestra," says Rodriquez, who recognizes the importance of nonverbal communication in any setting. "I believe our body gestures and facial expressions can sometimes say more than our words, showing if we are confident or not, are comfortable or not, and so on."

Women majoring in business, communication or fine arts at WSU may apply for next year's class (beginning this August), which is free to chosen scholars.

W. Frank Barton School of Business Dean Larisa Genin leads the program at WSU, in collaboration with Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean Andrew Hippisley and College of Fine Arts Dean Rodney Miller. Raina Rutti, PhD, directs the program.

