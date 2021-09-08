Retired Canadian Air Force Major General Named Senior Vice President of STS Capital Partners

MIAMI and TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired Canadian Air Force Major General Sean Friday, who led Canada's Royal Military College and served in many other roles in the Royal Canadian Air Force, has been named Senior Vice President for M&A firm STS Capital Partners, the expert guides for private company owners who want to sell their companies for extraordinary amounts.

Friday will support Chairman & CEO Rob Follows in the direction, management, and administration of STS' operational excellence and strategic growth, helping generate billions in new philanthropic capital to assist clients in achieving global significance in their philanthropic pursuits.

Friday's most recent position with the Royal Canadian Air Force was at the United States Central Command Headquarters in Tampa, Fla., where he was Vice Director, Logistics and Engineering, co-managing a staff of 180 and directing essential logistical support for roughly 100,000 personnel across 18 Middle Eastern countries.

"We are thrilled to have Sean join the STS Team as Senior Vice President responsible for driving Delivery Excellence," said Rob Follows, STS Chairman and Founder. "It's a given that his leadership skills and experience are a tremendous asset to STS clients and team members. But even more, his energy, positivity, and natural empathy raise up and enable everyone he meets."

"After over three decades serving my country and allies in building global peace and security, it was incredibly important to me that my transition to the private sector be in an area where I can continue to make a positive impact in people's lives," Friday said. "I am inspired by STS Capital's unique and deep-rooted commitment to standing up on behalf of private business owners on their company sale journey. Even more, I am energized knowing that achieving exceptional results for our clients also creates huge legacy potential to use their financial upside to make the world a better place."

Friday has held executive leadership roles across six continents. His experience in global operations and acquisition spans multiple sectors including aerospace, transportation, cyber security, data analytics, education, information technology, engineering, and defense. An important part of his responsibilities will include continuing STS Capital's global expansion as it brings on C-suite executives that embrace STS Capital's mission and values in Managing Director, Director and Project Manager leadership positions.

Friday was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal from both Canada and the United States, the Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal, among others, and is invested in the Order of Military Merit. He received his Executive MBA from Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, and his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering with honors from the Royal Military College. He also attended Harvard University's program for Senior Executives in National and International Security and the National Security Program at Canadian Forces College in Toronto.

About STS:

STS Capital Partners is a different kind of global M&A firm creating billions of dollars in new philanthropic and impact capital. STS stands for Success to Significance™ through Selling to Strategics™.

We expertly guide entrepreneurial business owners towards Extraordinary Exits with a focus on supporting their legacy.

Our global relationships and world-class team bring international strategic buyers to the deal process. The result is highly competitive, multi-bidder, soft auctions that achieve maximum value. To learn more about STS, please visit www.stscapital.com.

STS is also growing globally and recruiting talented individuals that share our passion for enabling Extraordinary Exits. To learn more, please visit www.stscapital.com/join-our-team/.

STS supports The Knowledge Pledge, the organization building a platform to unlock human capital and connect volunteers with business skills to leading nonprofits with scalable solutions to the United Nations Global Goals. Please visit https://www.theknowledgepledge.world/.

