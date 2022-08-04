Retired Family Law Judge, Harold Johnson, Joins BorgerMatez, P.A.

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgerMatez, P.A. is pleased to announce that Harold U. Johnson, recently retired from the Family Part of the Chancery Division of the Superior Court of New Jersey has joined the firm. The Hon. Harold Johnson will mediate, arbitrate, sit as a Blue Ribbon Panelist, and be available for consultation, in all divorce and family law matters.

Hon. Harold U. Johnson (Ret.) joins BorgerMatez, P.A. Watch Judge Johnson discuss why he joined the firm: https://youtu.be/A5Hz08DIbNs

Through June 2022, Judge Johnson served the Family Part of the Chancery Division of the Superior Court of New Jersey handling all Family Law case types. Starting in 2015, he also served as Presiding Family Judge, Vicinage 15 overseeing and directing management of the judges and court staff in Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties. He was also Vice-Chairperson of the New Jersey Supreme Court Judicial Education Committee and the New Jersey Supreme Court Family Practice Committee.

"We're fortunate to be joined by such an esteemed judge and mediator as Judge Johnson," BorgerMatez partner, Gary L. Borger, partner, said. "As one of the most experienced and leading judicial minds in New Jersey Family Law, Judge Johnson brings with him a career's depth of knowledge in dispute resolution that further enhances BorgerMatez's abilities to settle family law matters in the most efficient, fairest way possible," added partner, Bruce Matez.

ABOUT BORGERMATEZ

Based in Cherry Hill, NJ, BorgerMatez is one of New Jersey's most respected and accomplished family law and divorce law ﬁrms. Primarily serving clients in South Jersey, the firm's attorneys are dedicated to protecting the rights and interests of its clients, taking great pride in helping them through emotionally difficult family law issues, whether they involve the joy of adopting a child, or the agonizing difficulties associated with separation and divorce or domestic violence. 100% of what the firm does is divorce, family law, and matrimonial law. BorgerMatez attorneys utilized whatever approach is best for each individual client to work efficiently and effectively toward settlement. Visit the firm at https://njfamilylaw.net

