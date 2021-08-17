Retired FBI Agent Jane Mason Announces Inaugural Issue of Digital +1

"It seems that Apple has reversed course and is beginning to act as an agent of the government in monitoring and reporting child abuse material," says Mason.

Digital +1 is aimed at attorneys, private investigators, current and former law enforcement, and subject matter experts who want a clearer understanding of these types of matters reported by accompanying subject experts in the know. Mason notes that a high-profile multinational team, including doctors, lawyers, professors, machine learning and data science experts, and an attorney advisor with the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission, collaborated on this special first issue to raise their concerns about the potential violations of privacy and unintended victims that the Apple policy could create.

"AI is revolutionary, but it also requires a level of human intervention. That is why there is still room for growth in understanding and learning about these types of algorithms because it can have some serious implications on an individual, including their privacy and civil liberties." - Charlene C. Goldfield, attorney for the US government and contributor to Digital +1's first issue

Goldfield is currently an Attorney Advisor with the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau at the Federal Communications Commission and also teaches graduate courses for the Department of Public Policy

This edition of Digital +1 is available online, in print, and in audio format to the general public.

