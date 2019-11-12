Retired Lieutenant General Edward Cardon joins The Cohen Group

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lieutenant General Edward Cardon (US Army - Ret.) has joined The Cohen Group as a Senior Counselor.

"General Cardon is widely viewed as one of the Army's most innovative leaders of recent years and we are proud to welcome him to The Cohen Group team," said former Defense Secretary Bill Cohen, Chairman and CEO of The Cohen Group.

LTG Cardon served in the United States Army for 36 years. During his time in the military, he commanded troops in Europe, the Middle East, and Korea, including four separate deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Most recently, LTG Cardon served as the Director of the US Army Office of Business Transformation, where he led the task force that established the Army Futures Command. Prior to that, as the head of the Army Cyber Command from 2013 to 2016, General Cardon transformed the command into a world-class cyber force and led the creation and certification of two separate operational headquarters for global offensive cyberspace operations. LTG Cardon built partnerships with some of the United States' most sensitive intelligence agencies, and he pioneered a host of advanced processes, technologies, and necessary support for conducting defensive cyberspace operations.

LTG Cardon joins a distinguished group of senior leaders at The Cohen Group who provide strategic guidance and active assistance to the firm's clients, including:

General Joseph Ralston , former NATO Supreme Allied Commander and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff;

, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Ambassador Marc Grossman , former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey , former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, and former U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan and a Career Ambassador;

, former U.S. Ambassador to , former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, and former U.S. Special Representative for and and a Career Ambassador; Ambassador Nicholas Burns , former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs and U.S. Ambassador to NATO and Greece ;

, former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs and U.S. Ambassador to NATO and ; Ambassador Jeff Davidow , former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico , Venezuela , and Zambia and a Career Ambassador;

, former U.S. Ambassador to , , and and a Career Ambassador; Air Chief Marshall Sir Angus Houston , former Chief of the Australian Defense Forces and Chief of the Australian Air Force;

, former Chief of the Australian Defense Forces and Chief of the Australian Air Force; General Paul Kern , former Commander of the Army Materiel Command and Senior Adviser for Army Research, Development, and Acquisition;

, former Commander of the Army Materiel Command and Senior Adviser for Army Research, Development, and Acquisition; Admiral Jim Loy , former Commandant of the Coast Guard, former TSA Administrator, and former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security;

, former Commandant of the Coast Guard, former TSA Administrator, and former Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security; General James Mattis , former U.S. Secretary of Defense and Commander of U.S. Central Command;

, former U.S. Secretary of Defense and Commander of U.S. Central Command; Lieutenant General Harry Raduege , former Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and Manager of the National Communications System;

, former Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and Manager of the National Communications System; Lord George Robertson , former NATO Secretary General and Defense Minister of the United Kingdom ;

, former NATO Secretary General and Defense Minister of the ; Ambassador Arun Singh , former Indian Ambassador to the United States , France , and Israel ;

, former Indian Ambassador to , , and ; Lieutenant General Joe Yakovac , former Military Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology and Program Executive Officer for Ground Combat Systems;

Formed in 2001, The Cohen Group is comprised of more than 70 professionals with many decades of combined experience working in top-level positions in Congress, the White House, the State Department, the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the intelligence community, and other federal agencies and in European and Asian governments, international organizations, and the private sector.

With offices in Washington, London, Beijing, Tianjin, New Delhi, Riyadh, and Brisbane, The Cohen Group provides its clients the insights needed to better understand and shape the business, political, legal, regulatory, and media environments in which they operate. This includes both developing strategic business plans to help clients achieve their objectives and working closely with clients to execute those plans.

The Cohen Group also has a strong strategic partnership with DLA Piper, a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

SOURCE The Cohen Group

