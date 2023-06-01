Retired Lieutenant General Leslie Smith joins Millennium Corporation Board of Advisors

ARLINGTON, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Corporation welcomes Retired Lieutenant General Leslie C. Smith to its Board of Advisors. LTG (Ret.) Smith will leverage his deep level of experience in leadership and logistics to provide strategic guidance and direction into Millennium Corporation's executive team.

General Lieutenant Leslie Smith (Ret.)
LTG Smith, a native of Atlanta, graduated in 1985 from Georgia Southern University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He also holds a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, as well as a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from National Defense University. He has a 35-year distinguished career in the US Army.

Some of his accolades include being The Inspector General, Office of the Secretary of the Army and Commanding General of the United States Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood. He was the first Chemical officer to serve in both positions. LTG Smith served as Army Staff in the G-8 as the Deputy Division Chief and Chief, NBC Branch for the Full Dimensional Protection Division; command of the 3d Chemical Brigade at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and later served as the G-3, 20th Support Command (CBRNE); 25th Chief of Chemical and Commandant of the United States Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear School and later returned to the CBRNE as the Commanding General.

His awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit (with Oak Leaf Cluster), Bronze Star Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal (with Oak Leaf Cluster), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Senior Parachutist Badge, and both the Joint and Army Staff Identification Badges.

"We are excited to welcome LTG Smith to our Board of Advisors. His extensive experience and leadership will accelerate Millennium's growth as an organization," says Traviss Green, Chief Operating Officer. "The Co-founders, Board Members, and our entire team very much look forward to working closely with him to build upon our current mission success."

LTG Smith joins Millennium Corporation Board of Advisors, which consists of Mr. Dean G. Popps, Major General David R. Gust (Ret.), Linda Gooden, Essye Miller, Ryan D. McCarthy, Thomas Fradette, Brigadier General Thomas Cole (Ret.), Lt. Gen. Ronnie D. Hawkins (Ret.) and Jack L. White.

About Millennium Corporation 

Millennium is a cyber-solutions company specializing in adversarial threat emulation, test and evaluation, and intelligence support operations for the Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies.

Millennium is headquartered at 1400 Crystal Drive #400 Arlington VA  22202. 

Media Contact: 
Matthew Hulse, Chief Information Security Officer
316.847.7907 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Millennium Corporation

Millennium Corporation Expands Cyber Portfolio by Acquiring MAXISIQ Business Division

