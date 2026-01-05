Retired Lt. Gen. Omar Jones Joins GreenGen as Advisory Board Chair

Decorated Military Leader to Drive Public Sector Strategy and Strengthen Government Partnerships Following Major Contract Wins

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenGen, a global leader in energy and resilience solutions, today announced that retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV has joined the company as Chair of its Advisory Board. The appointment comes as GreenGen experiences unprecedented growth in its public sector business and plans to further expand partnerships and services for mission-critical clients. In his role, Jones will advise and advance GreenGen's public sector strategic initiatives, leveraging his extensive military experience to strengthen the firm's presence across government markets.

"GreenGen is experiencing more public sector activity than ever before, and Jones' appointment couldn't come at a better time," said Brad Dockser, Founder and CEO of GreenGen. "His deep experience partnering with Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) on installation operations and infrastructure management gives him rare insight into streamlining government–private sector partnerships. He'll be invaluable as we continue to scale."

GreenGen is a DOE-qualified ESCO and has a longstanding history of supporting federal, state, and local agencies—including the General Services Administration, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Forest Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation—with energy modernization and resilience initiatives. In 2025, it became the only small business selected for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) IV, positioning the firm to upgrade and decarbonize aging federal facilities through high-efficiency systems, on-site generation, storage, microgrids, and water-saving measures. GreenGen's public-sector work also continues to expand at the state and local level, including recent awards for developing community solar for the town of Chestertown Maryland and leading the comprehensive decarbonization of the Maryland Port Administration to support its transition toward carbon neutrality.

"After years working with federal facilities, I've seen firsthand the urgent need to bolster energy security and resilience to ensure mission-readiness," said Jones. "GreenGen's approach integrating energy, real estate, capital markets, and technology uniquely positions the firm to tackle these critical challenges. Joining a global organization headquartered in my home state of Maryland makes this next chapter especially meaningful."

Over his decorated, 30-year military career, Jones has been recognized for building high-performing teams and forging strong public–private partnerships, experience that directly aligns with GreenGen's expanding work across the federal, state, and local government sectors. As chair of GreenGen's advisory board, Jones will help guide strategic priorities, shape account strategies and strengthen the company's presence in public-sector markets.

For more information on GreenGen's public sector solutions, projects, or partnership opportunities visit greengen.com/public-sector.

About GreenGen

Founded in 2011, GreenGen is a global leader in energy and sustainability solutions, empowering organizations to Operate in the Green®. With expertise integrating energy, real estate, capital markets, and technology, GreenGen transforms the built environment by implementing end-to-end strategies that drive financial and environmental outcomes. The GreenGen team unites engineers, PhDs, MBAs, environmental experts, and associates across 10 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and India. GreenGen has completed projects in 25 countries to date.

Media Contact:

Katie O'Shea | Director of Marketing | 301.202.2946 | [email protected]

SOURCE GreenGen