Retired Menasha Packaging Company President Inducted into Shop! Hall of Fame

Inductees are nominated by fellow members and chosen by a selection committee led by the immediate past chairman for Shop!. Award criteria includes 25 years of industry experience, significant contributions to the industry and community, and adhering to ethical business practices throughout their career.

Mike Waite, past president of Menasha Packaging Company, was inducted into the Shop! Association Hall of Fame.

Waite is one of three 2021Shop! Hall of Fame inductees.

"He was instrumental in shaping MPC's market position, elevating our brand, and securing some of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies as top customers," said Mike Riegsecker, MPC's current President.

During his 37-year tenure at the industry's largest retail-focused packaging and merchandising supply chain solutions provider, Waite led MPC through a period of significant growth and success. He transitioned the company from a regional corrugated packaging business to the nation's largest independent retail-focused merchandising and packaging fulfillment and

services company.

"Mike strongly believed in the efforts of industry resources and partners, and knew that supporting and engaging these resources would not only make Menasha better, but would also make the industry better if we all worked together," Riegsecker said.

Waite's theory on leading and collaborating with the broader industry led Menasha to its longstanding support of and participation in national tradeshows, thought leadership events and panels. He was instrumental in the development of Menasha's Retail Platform, the Rii Advantage, which propelled MPC's merchandising display business and by developing collaborative relationships with channel-leading retailers.

"He believed in collaboration and transparency with our customers and developing true partnerships and relationships where everyone wins, and everyone gets better along the way," said Jeff Krepline, Menasha's Vice President of Business Development and Sales Strategy.

About Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Menasha Packaging is the industry's largest independent retail-focused packaging and merchandising supply chain solutions provider. Founded in Neenah, Wis. in 1849, Menasha Packaging now has more than 3,600 employees at facilities throughout North America. Menasha Packaging is a privately held, family-owned company and a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation. Learn more at menashapackaging.com.

About Shop!

Shop! Environments Association is the global trade association dedicated to enhancing retail environments and experiences. Shop! represents member companies and affiliates worldwide from 23 countries. Since 1956, the association has brought value to the global retail marketplace through our industry leadership, research programs, industry certification, education and networking events. Shop! produces the award-winning magazine, Retail Environments, offering business-focused content to retailers, brands, designers and suppliers throughout the industry.

