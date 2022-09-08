Retired MLB Player Drew Robinson Announces Launch of the Better Universe Foundation to Improve Mental Health Access for All

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Better Universe Foundation , co-founded by Drew Robinson , Arianny Celeste , Darren Waller , Gabe Kapler , and the co-founders of Better U, Derek Du Chesne and psychiatrist Dr. Sam Zand, is seeking to end the stigma surrounding mental health by highlighting the mental health journeys of prominent social figures and improving awareness of alternative mental health options. In doing so, they seek to improve national mental health culture and systemic integration across all industries.

Better Universe Foundation A Better Universe Begins with a Better U

"It is a miracle that I am here today, and I am using my second chance to try and make sure no one ever feels the way I did," said Drew Robinson, former MLB player and suicide survivor. "I want everyone to know it is okay to not feel okay and that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Following my suicide attempt in April of 2020, I was overwhelmed by support from loving family and friends as well as caring psychologists and psychiatrists who were committed to seeing my self-growth journey through and ensuring I learned to prioritize mental health. Not everybody has the support I did. I've heard the horror stories of 3-6 month wait times to speak with a therapist, insurance complications, surprise fees, and psychiatrists who prescribe meds after a 5-minute visit. I want to eliminate these obstacles, as well as eliminate the stigma that surrounds seeking mental health support so that quality mental health care can be accessible to everyone."

By working with partners in multiple medical specialties, corporations, professional and youth sports, the entertainment industry, social media outlets, school systems, correctional systems, and more, the Better Universe Foundation aims to empower industry leaders to improve the approach to mental health within their respective spheres of influence.

"In professional sports, we're coming to understand that mental health is a competitive advantage," said Gabe Kapler, manager of the San Francisco Giants. "However, advantage or not, everyone should get the help they need. If you're struggling, it's okay to ask for help, and there are resources. The Better Universe Foundation is here to support you during this time. When you reach out, you're helping your team and making everyone around you better because you sought that help."

"There is a mental health tsunami ravaging our communities," said Dr. Sam Zand, founder of Anywhere Clinic and chief medical officer of Better U. "We need to improve the standard of care. With innovation, education, and love, we can all strengthen our emotional and behavioral health. In addition to traditional psychotherapy and innovative medication options, there are numerous alternative modalities to improve brain health, process emotional conflict in an accelerated fashion, and improve social consciousness in the direction of self-healing, self-growth, self-love, and self-transcendence. We plan to bring these new modalities to the underserved via our Pay it Forward Program."

The Better Universe Foundation will also connect those seeking mental health support with pre-med students volunteering as care coordinators who are trained to gently educate about self-care resources, holistic healing options, telepsychiatry care, and local vetted clinics. For those who don't have health insurance or means, the Pay It Forward Program encourages participants to do three acts of kindness in the community in exchange for free professional care. The City Impact Center, a Las Vegas-based non-profit community outreach center, will serve as The Better Universe Foundation's headquarters while further clinical ambassadors will include Dr. Shana Alexander, Dr. Nick Brar, Dr. Gaurav Gupta, and Dr. Johnathan Edwards. The Better Universe Foundation is calling on healers, health professionals, and philanthropists to volunteer their time, influence, and resources to improve our mental health culture.

1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, and suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among people aged 10-34. For more information on how to get involved visit: www.BetterUniverse.Foundation

About the Better Universe Foundation:

The Better Universe Foundation is part of a charitable non-profit organization aiming to end mental health stigma, increase awareness of alternative modalities, and fill the gaps for those seeking self-growth. The goal is to strengthen the message that we all have a mental health journey.

PR Contact

Kathleen Gonzales

619.368.2701

[email protected]

Elevated Public Relations

SOURCE Better Universe Foundation