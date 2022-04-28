Retired Navy Captain Tackles Today's Top Central Florida Headlines in New Podcast

FORT MEYERS, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --- "On the Road in Central Florida" is a new podcast hosted by CAPT Kevin "Mac" McGovern, U.S.N. (Ret). Each episode covers the news and kitchen table issues that matter to Central Floridians.

"I have dedicated my life to serving the Nation and now I am back home to serve my fellow Floridians. I have started this program to raise greater awareness of local stories that impact us all in Central Florida and that deserve our attention," said CAPT Kevin "Mac" McGovern (Ret.).

CAPT "Mac" started his Navy career in Orlando, Florida when he was just 17 years old. He has been a Florida resident for most of his life and received his commission as a Navy Officer in Pensacola. He knows well the issues Central Floridians are facing. McGovern ( www.mcgovernforflorida.com ) is also running as a conservative Congressional candidate in Central Florida. McGovern is a retired Navy Captain who has served across the globe over decades with the U.S. Navy and has firsthand experience in Foreign Affairs.

A veteran of the war in Afghanistan, he served as a Senior Officer assigned to the NATO International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission under GEN Petraeus. He has also patrolled the East China Sea and has developed specific knowledge concerning Taiwan and the threat China poses to the U.S. His resume includes experience in Washington, D.C. overseeing production of F 35s, America's latest generation of supersonic, stealth, multirole fighter planes as well as civilian experience as an Engineering Manager in the Telecommunications industry. He holds a FAA Commercial Pilot's license and teaches aviation to the next generation, advocates for veteran's rights and volunteers for Habitat for Humanity.

In addition to covering Florida statewide headlines, McGovern also dedicates a portion of his show each week to national stories such as China, the war in Ukraine, and Washington politics. Every program also has a featured guest. Thus far, Dr. Carole Liberman, Dr. Harlan Ullman, and John O'Neill have all appeared.

"This is a show for individuals who are actively involved in making Florida a great place to live and raise children, and for those who truly care about the future of the United States. We try our best to make each program informative, entertaining, and empowering. We hope you will stop by for a listen," said McGovern.

