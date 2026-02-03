Retired Navy Chaplain Steven D. Brown Named 2026 Chaplain of the Year

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron & Hur Society, sponsored by the Daniel & Martha Davey Foundation, has named retired Navy Captain Steven D. Brown as its 2026 Chaplain of the Year, honoring more than three decades of evangelical military ministry spanning combat deployments, humanitarian missions and post-9/11 crisis response.

This national award, announced in observance of Four Chaplains Day, recognizes evangelical chaplains who have served with distinction in the U.S. Armed Forces while providing spiritual care to service members and their families.

Chaplain (CAPT) Steven D. Brown has been selected as the 2026 Aaron & Hur Society Chaplain of the Year. Chaplain Brown will receive his award at the 2026 U.S. Armed Forces Faith-in-Service Breakfast on March 7, 2026. Tickets can be purchased at www.daveyfoundation.org/events.

Captain Brown served 33 years in uniform, beginning in 1980 as a Marine Corps Reserve helicopter mechanic before commissioning into the Navy Chaplain Corps in 1986. His assignments included combat ministry during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, multiple shipboard command chaplain roles, service at Ground Zero following the Sept. 11 attacks, and deployments to Afghanistan and Helmand Province, mentoring military chaplains and indigenous forces.

"This award is more than recognition for a lifetime of distinguished service" said the Society's Nominating Committee, "It's an investment in the next generation of military chaplains who like Captain Brown will serve with faith, courage, and presence in life-and-death moments."

Captain Brown's military honors include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and multiple Meritorious Service Medals.

Since retiring in 2013, he has served as president and endorser of The Associated Gospel Churches in Greenville, South Carolina, mentoring more than 100 active-duty and reserve chaplains.

2026 U.S. Armed Forces Faith-In-Service Breakfast

Captain Brown will receive the award on March 7 at the U.S. Armed Forces Faith-In-Service Breakfast in Virginia Beach. The event advances the Aaron & Hur Society's goal of funding 50 full-time Faith-In-Service Scholarships by 2030 to prepare future evangelical military chaplains.

Retired Army Ranger chaplain Major Jeff Struecker, a combat veteran of the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu featured in Black Hawk Down, will deliver the keynote address.

Those interested in partnering with the Society and their mission to "Serve Those Who Serve" can become a sponsor and invest in the training and deployment of the next generation of evangelical military chaplains who stand with service members in the moments that matter most.

More information is available at www.daveyfoundation.org.

About the Aaron & Hur Society: The Aaron & Hur Society bridges a critical gap in chaplain leadership by providing full-time scholarships to highly qualified candidates training for active-duty roles. These investments equip evangelical military chaplains to deliver mission-critical spiritual support to U.S. service members facing crisis, moral injury, and combat stress.

Inspired by Exodus 17—where Aaron and Hur upheld Moses' hands to secure victory—the Society empowers chaplains to "hold up the hands" of those who defend our nation, strengthening their spiritual resilience when it matters most.

