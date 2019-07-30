Retired NFL Athletes, Steve Smith, Sr. and Johnathan Stewart, Partner with cbdMD

Smith, Sr. played for Carolina for 12 years, along with a brief stint in Baltimore, and will be inducted into the Panthers' Hall of Honors during the 2019 season. Off the field, he now runs the Steve Smith Family Foundation, which promotes family health and wellness through their Wellness Center and prevention of domestic violence.

"For me, this is much more than just a partnership," said Smith, Sr.. "Working with cbdMD has become a family affair, and those closest to me have seen what CBD can do firsthand. Most who've followed me know my history in terms of struggling with personal issues. I'm proud to step forward and say that this partnership can be the platform the public needs to educate themselves on the power of CBD."

Stewart spent 10 years in Carolina making a name for himself as a determined, downhill running back. This partnership comes as Stewart shifts careers, transitioning from the locker room to the boardroom.

"After the constant contact and injuries my body endured throughout my career in the NFL, cbdMD has been able to help me live a better quality of life during retirement, stay competitive with my golf game, and keep up with my little girl day in and day out," said Stewart.

"Being headquartered in North Carolina, we're honored to partner with arguably, two of the most legendary Panthers of all-time," said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. "If their persistence and dedication on the field is any indication of the partnership to come, the potential to educate is limitless."

To learn more about Steve Smith, Sr., visit his foundation's website . To follow Jonathan Stewart, visit his Instagram . To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of premium, THC-free CBD oil products, please visit: www.cbdMD.com

