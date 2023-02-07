Retired NFL Linebacker, Green Bay Packers, John L. Pointer, Sr., Inks Development Deal with Producer Justin O. Cooper, CEO of LA-Based JOCMedia & Entertainment and North American Liaison to The Royal Film Commission - Jordan

JOCMedia to develop and shop Pointer's story based on the former pro athlete's book, 'Unprecedented Challenges' highlighting his transition from the gridiron to government whistleblower

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Pointer, Sr., a Forbes Coaches Council member and a retired professional football player in both the National Football League (NFL) and the Canadian Football League (CFL), signs a television development and shopping deal with Justin O. Cooper, CEO and creative producer of Los Angeles-based JOCMedia & Entertainment and North American Liaison to the Royal Film Commission - Jordan.

John Pointer, NFL Alumni Association Member, former Green Bay Packer. Justin O. Cooper, producer, JOCMedia & Entertainment.

Inspired by Pointer's book "Bend But Don't Break" (2008) and his follow-up, "Unprecedented Challenges" (2022), and published news reports from The Wall Street Journal, Cooper will develop and serve as executive producer of the TV series entitled "Encroachment" via JOCMedia's film and TV unit, KALEIDOSCOPE.

The source material recounts Pointer's transition from the gridiron of Green Bay into the world of entrepreneurship, working with a U.S. Small Business Administration's Specialized Small Business Investment Company, where he became a whistleblower uncovering millions of dollars of financial misappropriation and discrimination by a Tennessee-based federal government-backed small business incubator.

Pointer's actions garnered the attention of members of the Clinton Administration and led to Pointer's testimony to the U.S. Senate and U.S. Congress Special Hearings Committee.

"I am excited to have JOCMedia on this journey of telling my story," says Pointer.

"Encroachment" is Cooper's debut into television and longer formatted content aside from his work as a writer and producer of industrial and advertising content for Fortune 100 company New York Life Insurance. It also follows his feature film, "Cirilo: A Noble Man," in development with Grammy award-winning singer/actress Ann Nesby ("Queen Sugar," "The Fighting Temptations") attached.

"When John reached out to me in 2022 on the heels of completing my additional film studies at UCLA, I found his story both captivating and timely in the wake of other current stories that involve sports figures and financial misconduct," says Cooper. "In the spirit of the film 'Erin Brockovich,' I felt it's a story that needs to be told," he adds.

Additionally, Cooper consults with The Royal Film Commission - Jordan where he promotes the Middle Eastern Kingdom's film incentive program and its locations globally. Since 2017 Cooper's efforts have contributed to an array of productions choosing Jordan as their respective backdrop from "Aladdin" (Disney), "Star Wars: Episode IX" (Lucasfilm Ltd.), "Dune" (Legendary Entertainment/Warner Bros.), and "SEAL Team" (Paramount+).

Kevin Doherty of the Dickinson Wright Law Firm represents Pointer, and Monica Harris of Falcon Media Consulting legally represents Cooper.

