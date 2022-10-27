Retired NSA Director of Operations Jon Darby Joins Intelligent Artifacts Advisory Board

Leveraging Revolutionary Machine Intelligence Capabilities to meet Intelligence Community Needs

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Artifacts announced today the addition of former NSA Director of Operations Jon Darby to their growing advisory board. Mr. Darby brings nearly 40 years of experience in the U.S. Intelligence Community and expertise in analysis, operations, and cybersecurity.

"Our technology's ability to ensure information security and protect privacy far exceeds the capabilities in other state-of-the-art AI/ML systems," says Mike Edwards, Intelligent Artifacts' Chief Growth Officer. "Jon Darby's reach and experience within the Intelligence Community will be critical as we establish our AI/ML and Reasoning system as an impactful solution for solving government SIGINT and cybersecurity problems."

Mr. Darby began work at NSA/CSS in 1983, where he started as a Russian language analyst. From there, he served in various field and operations management positions, culminating in his role as Director of Operations. During his tenure, he led NSA missions including Counterterrorism and Cybersecurity operations and analysis and production of SIGINT in all mission areas.

When asked about his decision to join Intelligent Artifacts' advisory board, Jon Darby had this to say: "I recently had the pleasure of sitting down with the IA team for a demonstration of their technology. I was already intrigued based on our previous discussions about what the engine could do. Once I saw the capabilities for myself, the wheels started turning as I thought of all the ways the Intelligence Community could utilize this technology to solve many of its most challenging problems. At that moment, I knew I had to be involved."

About Intelligent Artifacts - As a leader in machine intelligence, IA provides the complete intelligence layer for those needing modular, flexible, and scalable AI solutions to meet a spectrum of mission needs within the Defense, Aerospace, and Intelligence Communities. Their fully explainable Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning/Reasoning (AI/ML/R) framework is trustworthy and transparent for mission and safety-critical applications as a pathway to achieving human-level intelligence. To learn more, visit http://www.intelligent-artifacts.com.

