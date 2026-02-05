Retired Police Lieutenant Opens New Turbo Tint in Hurst on February 6

Emerging Window Tinting Franchise Brings Automotive and Architectural Film Services to the Mid-Cities

HURST, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turbo Tint, the innovative automotive and architectural window film franchise and flagship brand of Moran Family of Brands, is opening its newest location in Hurst on February 6. Located at 922 Melbourne Rd, the Hurst store marks the brand's third location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and will offer professional automotive window tint, paint protection film, windshield protection, ceramic coatings, and architectural window film for homes and businesses all under one roof.

The Hurst location is owned and operated by Becki Brandenburg, a retired Arlington Police Department lieutenant who spent 27 years in law enforcement leading with service. Throughout her career, Brandenburg served her community in a wide variety of assignments, including Patrol, Traffic, and multiple investigative units. She also spent 25 years volunteering with Royal Family Kids Camp in service of abused and neglected children. After retiring at age 50, she began exploring franchising as a way to continue serving others, remain active in her community, and build something meaningful of her own.

That service-driven mindset ultimately led Brandenburg to become a multi-brand franchisee, first in children's education and now in automotive services. She currently owns both Turbo Tint and Children's Art Classes, gravitating toward brands rooted in collaboration, family-focused culture, and local impact. Across every chapter of her career, Brandenburg brings a rare blend of leadership, community commitment, and business acumen, applying the same principles that defined her time in public service to her work as a local business owner.

"Turbo Tint gives me a way to continue serving my community while building something meaningful," said Brandenburg. "After being introduced to the brand, I fell in love with the family culture and the way owners support each other. It's collaborative, not competitive, and that really matters to me. Plus, in the Texas heat, window tint is becoming less of a luxury and more of a necessity."

The Hurst opening also reflects Turbo Tint's strategic expansion within the rapidly growing Dallas-Fort Worth region. According to U-Haul's 2025 Growth Index, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked as the No. 1 metropolitan area in the U.S. for new arrivals, marking the second consecutive year the Metroplex topped the list. The index, which analyzes more than 2.5 million one-way U-Haul customer transactions across the U.S. and Canada, highlights continued population inflows driven by job growth, affordability, and quality of life — making North Texas a key market for expanding consumer services and local businesses in 2026.

Turbo Tint stands apart from traditional tint shops by offering three high-demand profit centers under one roof: automotive window tinting, paint protection, and architectural window film. Customers can purchase and schedule services online, enjoy transparent, straightforward pricing, and relax in a modern, lounge-like waiting area while certified technicians install precision-cut film designed for quality and consistency.

The Hurst location will host a grand opening celebration on March 19 and will offer opening specials and giveaways.

Turbo Tint is open Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Turbo Tint in Hurst, please visit https://hurst.turbotint.com/ or call (817) 203-7177.

About Turbo Tint:

Turbo Tint is part of the Moran Family of Brands, a leader in the automotive aftermarket franchise industry with more than 30 years of experience. The brand was established in 2020 to meet growing consumer demand for window tint and vehicle protection while offering a modern, efficient, and elevated customer experience.

About Moran Family of Brands:

Moran Family of Brands is one of the nation's leading franchisors of general automotive repair, transmission repair, automotive accessories, and window tint and paint protection services. Based in Orland Park, Illinois, Moran Family of Brands provides specialty products and services in virtually every aspect of the automotive aftermarket through six individual brands and a total of more than 130 franchise locations nationwide including Mr. Transmission, Milex Complete Auto Care, Turbo Tint, Alta Mere "The Automotive Outfitters", Multistate Transmissions, and Dr. Nick's Transmissions.

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Sterk, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, or [email protected]

