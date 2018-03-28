Retired U.S. Army Colonel Cleophus Thomas joins the Ernst & Young LLP Government & Public Sector Advisory practice

Cleo has served as the J3/Chief Operations Officer for the Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network (JFHQ-DoDIN) and Commander of the White House Communications Agency, where he provided operational support to President Obama and the White House staff. A former Brigade Commander for the 516th Signal Brigade, Cleo was responsible for the Army's largest operational cyber network, covering more than 9,000 miles and 16 time zones.

"Cyber impacts multiple facets of all federal agencies — strategy, security, finances, operations and compliance," said Mike Herrinton, Partner and US Government & Public Sector Federal Leader at Ernst & Young LLP. "Cleo's experience will be crucial in helping our clients drive change and deliver on cybersecurity initiatives. We are thrilled that he has chosen to join EY in this essential area of focus for our organization."

Cleo has supported foreign governments and established partnerships with multiple organizations, helping everyone remain focused on meeting operational requirements.

"EY is focused on solving complex problems in the most demanding cybersecurity environments," said Cleo. "I am excited to be a member of a very professional team."

Cleo is a War College graduate from the National Defense University, Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, in Washington DC, with a Master of Science degree in National Resource Strategy. He is also a distinguished graduate of Tuskegee University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.

