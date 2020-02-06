Retired USC Dean Honored for His Lifelong Dedication to Prosthodontics

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard M. Landesman, DDS, MEd, FACP, was honored with the Dan Gordon Lifetime Achievement Award from the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP). This award recognizes lifetime achievement in prosthodontics and is named after Dr. Daniel F. Gordon, who served in the U.S. Army during WWII and later went on to be a private practitioner and educator in the field of prosthodontics. Dr. Landesman received the honor at the 49th Annual Session of the ACP held in Miami, Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019.

"My sincere thanks to the American College of Prosthodontists for bestowing this award on me," said Dr. Landesman. "I've been a Fellow of the College since the 1970's, and I can think of no higher honor than to be recognized by my peers. I've been fortunate to receive a number of awards in my professional life but this one is very special for me. I knew Dan Gordon well. He was a mentor, colleague, friend, and an exceptional human being. He was the most talented prosthodontist I have ever known. I humbly accept this award with heartfelt emotion and will cherish it always."

Dr. Landesman served as Dean of the Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and the Colorado School of Dental Medicine (CU), and as Vice President for the CU Foundation. While at USC and CU, Dr. Landesman and his teams raised more than $70 million to help support education and research. He is a Fellow of the ACP and a Diplomate and Past President of the American Board of Prosthodontics.

About Prosthodontists

A prosthodontist is a dental specialist who focuses on the restoration and replacement of missing teeth and other oral or facial issues. Prosthodontists specialize in helping patients with implants, dentures and veneers, all the way to full mouth and jaw reconstructions.

About the ACP

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the association that represents the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

Evan Summers

media@prosthodontics.org

SOURCE American College of Prosthodontists

Related Links

https://www.gotoapro.org

