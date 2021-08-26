Retired USMC General Urges New Jersey To Follow New York's Lead With Veterans

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General (Retired) Frank Libutti, Chairman of Renaissance Global Services, a New Jersey-based project and construction management firm, urged New Jersey lawmakers to honor a commitment and provide opportunities for Service Disabled Veteran Owned Businesses in New Jersey, consistent with the commitment made by New York to those businesses in the Empire State.

General Libutti's op-ed, which ran in NJ Spotlight, can be found here: NJ needs to honor commitments to disabled vets | NJ Spotlight News

About Renaissance Global Services:

Renaissance Global Services (RGS), LLC is Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that conducts project management and construction management of capital and facilities projects in the pharmaceutical sector as well as with state and other public agencies. RGS also conducts construction inspections of gas and electric utility infrastructure improvements and manages the initial operation, transition and activation of clinics for the Department of Veterans Affairs in the federal sector.

