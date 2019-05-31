Retiree, Inc. Wins 2019 Innovators and Icons Award and is Recognized for Filling the Gap in Retirement Advice

LEAWOOD, Kan., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Retiree, Inc. won the Retirement Solutions category of the 2019 Innovators and Icons Awards at Innovation Summit hosted by InvestmentNews. The company was recognized for filling the gap in retirement advice that currently exists in the industry.

Founded by William Meyer, CEO, and William Reichenstein, PhD, CFA, and Research Principal, Retiree, Inc. offers tools in response to their research that showed strategically liquidating retirement savings while coordinating withdrawals with Social Security and Medicare is significantly better than the methodology used in current retirement planning software. Meyer and Reichenstein built the Income Solver™ tool for financial professionals and the Income Strategy™ tool for consumers to coordinate retirement assets with Social Security benefits and use a tax-efficient withdrawal strategy that is proven to extend portfolio longevity by up to a decade.

"Through our research, we discovered that nearly all solutions miss the mark in their retirement income projections," said Meyer. "We knew there was a better way to drawdown on retirement assets to generate retirement income, so we created software to help both financial advisors and retirees make their money last longer."

Out of thousands of companies nominated, only 19 were named finalists and six went on to become category winners for their creative approaches to helping advisors build and run more successful businesses while improving the client experience.

"These companies are using innovative approaches to help advisors solve their greatest challenges and make the most of their opportunities," Fred Gabriel, editorial director of InvestmentNews, said at the awards dinner.

Retiree Income was founded on the belief that there is a better way to serve retirees or people getting ready to retire—one that is smarter and more personalized. The company produces retirement income planning software for both financial professionals and consumers.

