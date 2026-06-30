Retirement Clearinghouse and Deloitte Form Strategic Relationship to Advance Retirement Savings Technology

The collaboration will leverage complementary strengths to help the retirement industry address complex technology and infrastructure challenges

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As wage earners change jobs throughout their careers, many face difficulty when attempting to transfer their 401(k) or defined contribution accounts. To help address this structural challenge and improve retirement savings portability across the industry, Deloitte and Retirement Clearinghouse (RCH) have formed a strategic relationship with the goal of keeping these savings invested and growing.

"Lower wage workers have too often faced structural barriers that make it harder to build, retain and grow retirement savings over time," said Robert L. Johnson, Chairman of Retirement Clearinghouse. "With Deloitte's deep technology experience, we can build upon the established operating foundation to innovate and expand existing retirement solutions so more workers can benefit."

This strategic collaboration combines RCH's clearinghouse architecture with Deloitte's leadership in large-scale system implementations to expand adoption of clearinghouse technology. The focus is the development of a scalable model that can serve as a centralized channel for secure data integration and transactions, reducing the operational burden on retirement plan administrators and recordkeepers.

"Deloitte is pleased to team with RCH to help build new capabilities for the retirement savings ecosystem," said Jason Salzetti, CEO and Chair, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Bringing together a proven retirement infrastructure with our ability to scale innovative technology solutions will improve efficiency and enhance retirement savings portability."

As part of this effort, Deloitte and RCH will engage industry stakeholders, recordkeepers, plan sponsors and plan administrators to help position these retirement savings innovations for universal adoption.

About Retirement Clearinghouse

Retirement Clearinghouse, LLC is the leading provider of portability and consolidation services for defined contribution plans, acting as a trusted, unbiased intermediary between plan sponsors, participants, recordkeepers and other parties. Retirement Clearinghouse's integrated financial technology, data and information solutions facilitate automated consolidation of small, redundant accounts for sponsors to improve plan performance, and enable participants, regardless of account balance, to seamlessly transport their retirement savings through every phase of their careers. These solutions include a domestic call center providing specialized assistance designed to enable end-to-end portability and account consolidation; uncashed check services; and the capability to search for lost and missing participants.

Retirement Clearinghouse is a founding Member of the Portability Services Network, LLC (PSN), an independent, recordkeeper-led utility which utilizes the Retirement Clearinghouse (RCH) clearinghouse technology to build a nationwide, digital hub connecting workplace retirement plan recordkeepers and the plan sponsors they serve that elect the PSN Auto Portability service.

Retirement Clearinghouse works with more than 42,000 retirement plans and has helped guide over 2.8 million plan participants with more than $34 billion in retirement savings. Retirement Clearinghouse is a portfolio company of The RLJ Companies, founded by Robert L. Johnson. For more information, please visit www.rch1.com, and for the latest updates, follow Retirement Clearinghouse on LinkedIn.

As used in this document, "Deloitte" means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

Media Contact:

JConnelly for Retirement Clearinghouse

Laura Simpson

(973) 713-8834

[email protected]

SOURCE Retirement Clearinghouse, LLC