Retirement Clearinghouse Surpasses $20B in Account Consolidations

Latest Milestone Reinforces Capability to Facilitate Seamless, Digital Consolidation of Retirement Savings Accounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirement Clearinghouse, LLC announces that it has consolidated more than 525,000 retirement savings accounts held by hardworking Americans, encompassing more than $20 billion in assets, into existing 401(k) or IRA accounts since its founding 16 years ago.

Retirement Clearinghouse (RCH) doubled the total assets in accounts for which it facilitated plan-to-plan consolidation in just four years, having surpassed $10 billion in account consolidations in July 2021. The most recent milestone has been achieved thanks to:

Large-Balance, Plan-Driven Consolidations , whereby employer-sponsored retirement plans retain RCH to utilize its assisted roll-in service to roll plan participants' prior 401(k) balances from former-employer plans into active accounts in theirs. One of the most significant relationships contributing to the $20 billion milestone has been assisted roll-ins for the Federal Thrift Savings Plan, established via RCH's partnership with recordkeeper Alight Solutions, a founding member of the industry-led utility Portability Services Network (PSN).

, whereby employer-sponsored retirement plans retain RCH to utilize its assisted roll-in service to roll plan participants' prior 401(k) balances from former-employer plans into active accounts in theirs. One of the most significant relationships contributing to the $20 billion milestone has been assisted roll-ins for the Federal Thrift Savings Plan, established via RCH's partnership with recordkeeper Alight Solutions, a founding member of the industry-led utility Portability Services Network (PSN). Small-Balance Consolidations Driven by Automatic Rollovers, whereby RCH's automatic rollover (ARO) service encourages account consolidation instead of cashing out both before and after the ARO transaction. The fastest-growing segment of small-balance consolidations are electronic consolidations completed via the PSN Auto Portability service. The Portability Services Network includes retirement plan recordkeepers representing approximately 82 million employees across more than 185,000 sponsored plans.

The average account balance in a large-balance, plan-driven consolidation is $53,293, while the average account balance in a small-balance, ARO-driven consolidation is $2,794. While plan-driven consolidations of large-balance accounts comprise the majority of activity which led to the $20 billion milestone, the ARO-driven consolidations of small-balance accounts are rapidly increasing, both in terms of number of accounts and in the number of consolidations which are purely electronic, such as those that are facilitated by PSN Auto Portability.

"Innovative technology, and close cooperation with the private and public sectors, have propelled us into the unique position of being able to boost the financial well-being of Americans and their families across the country," said Spencer Williams, Founder, President, and CEO of Retirement Clearinghouse. "This latest milestone only emphasizes the rapid growth of our solutions which make it easy for plan participants to consolidate their retirement accounts, and preserve more savings, through a purely electronic process. Our platform serves as the digital super-highway for assets that move across the U.S. retirement system."

Retirement plan recordkeepers, sponsors, and participants interested in learning more about electronically consolidating accounts, and mitigating manual processes, can email [email protected].

About Retirement Clearinghouse

Retirement Clearinghouse, LLC is the leading provider of portability and consolidation services for defined contribution plans, acting as a trusted, unbiased intermediary between plan sponsors, participants, recordkeepers and other parties. Retirement Clearinghouse's integrated financial technology, data and information solutions facilitate automated consolidation of small, redundant accounts for sponsors to improve plan performance, and enable participants, regardless of account balance, to seamlessly transport their retirement savings through every phase of their careers. These solutions include a domestic call center providing specialized assistance designed to enable end-to-end portability and account consolidation; uncashed check services; and the capability to search for lost and missing participants.

Retirement Clearinghouse works with more than 41,000 retirement plans and has helped guide over 2.7 million plan participants with more than $34 billion in retirement savings. Retirement Clearinghouse is a portfolio company of The RLJ Companies, founded by Robert L. Johnson. For more information, please visit www.rch1.com.

About Portability Services Network

Portability Services Network, LLC (PSN) is an independent, recordkeeper-led utility which utilizes the Retirement Clearinghouse (RCH) technology to build a nationwide, digital hub connecting workplace retirement plan recordkeepers and the plan sponsors they serve that elect the auto portability service.

For PSN member recordkeepers and the plans that have elected the auto portability solution, PSN acts as a clearinghouse for automatically locating a participant's active 401(k), 401(a), 403(b) or 457 account in their current employer's plan and transferring the same participant's account under $7,000 from their prior employer's plan into their active account.

PSN's Board Members—Alight, Vanguard, Fidelity Investments, Empower, TIAA, and Principal® —encourage other recordkeepers to join the PSN, as growth of the network will only help to strengthen its ability to minimize cash-out leakage and improve retirement outcomes for America's under-served and under-saved workers by creating even more opportunities to match participants with the workplace retirement accounts at their previous employers. Recordkeepers that own or participate in PSN will not receive any compensation for facilitating auto-potability transactions from participants. For more information, please visit https://psn1.com/.

