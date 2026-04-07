Steve Holman Joins Retirement Clearinghouse as SVP of PSN Strategy & Development to Accelerate Plan Sponsor Adoption of Auto Portability

Industry Veteran Will be Responsible for Driving Plan Sponsor Adoption & Transaction Revenue for Portability Services Network Auto Portability Solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirement Clearinghouse, LLC announces that Steve Holman has joined the firm as Senior Vice President of Portability Services Network (PSN) Strategy and Development. In this new role, he will be responsible for managing relationships with PSN member recordkeepers and coordinating activity across those organizations to advance PSN Auto Portability adoption among plan sponsors and increase transaction volume.

"Steve has dedicated his career in the retirement services industry to helping defined contribution plan sponsors maximize outcomes for their participants," said Spencer Williams, CEO of Retirement Clearinghouse and Portability Services Network. "Even before the creation of the Portability Services Network, he was an advocate for automated, seamless plan-to-plan portability for small accounts. His service as a PSN Board member, and his knowledge of plan and recordkeeper infrastructure, make him ideal for managing and strengthening relationships with PSN recordkeepers – and extending the adoption of Auto Portability by sponsors across the country."

Mr. Holman served as a member of the Board of PSN when it was launched in November 2023 as an industry utility for building a nationwide digital hub connecting retirement plan recordkeepers and the plan sponsors they serve. The Network is the result of more than a decade of collaboration between the private and public sectors to allow Americans to automatically move 401(k), 401(a), 403(b), and 457 account balances under $7,000 from plan to plan when they switch jobs. The Auto Portability technology solution was developed to help participants avoid the temptation to prematurely cash out their retirement savings as they move from employer to employer, and improve their retirement outcomes.

"Steve's strong relationships with recordkeepers and other players across the retirement services industry will be critical for driving adoption of Auto Portability," said Neal Ringquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of Retirement Clearinghouse. "We look forward to working with him to expand our nationwide electronic infrastructure for transporting and preserving Americans' retirement savings, and to accelerate plan sponsor adoption of PSN Auto Portability across the recordkeeper ecosystem."

Mr. Holman will report to Mr. Ringquist. Prior to joining Retirement Clearinghouse, Mr. Holman had worked for Vanguard, one of the country's largest retirement plan recordkeepers and a founding member of PSN, since 2004. He held a variety of roles during his tenure at Vanguard, including Principal and Head of IIG Distribution Enablement, a group focused on enhancing productivity, impact, and consistency among Vanguard's institutional client-facing teams. Mr. Holman was also head of Vanguard's Client Success Program Office, which managed the implementation of strategic changes to the firm's retirement business. In addition, he was in charge of Vanguard Retirement Plan Access™, a comprehensive suite of retirement plan services for defined contribution plans with under $20 million. As part of his commitment to Vanguard's community service and inclusion efforts, Mr. Holman co-led the Vanguard Black Professional Network for five years.

"PSN Auto Portability is the long-awaited solution for closing our country's retirement savings gap – especially for minority communities," said Steve Holman, Senior Vice President of PSN Strategy and Development at Retirement Clearinghouse. "Our industry stands at a turning point, and I am proud to be in a position to accelerate adoption of PSN Auto Portability, and create extra retirement savings for more hardworking Americans."

Mr. Holman graduated from Georgetown University with a BA in English, and earned his MBA in finance from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He also competed as a member of the U.S. Track and Field Team in the 1,500 meter event at the 1992 Summer Olympic Games in Barcelona.

Recordkeepers interested in joining the Portability Services Network can email [email protected] or visit https://psn1.com/learning-center/about-psn/a-retirement-industry-led-utility. Plan sponsors interested in participating should reach out to their recordkeepers.

About Retirement Clearinghouse

Retirement Clearinghouse, LLC is the leading provider of portability and consolidation services for defined contribution plans, acting as a trusted, unbiased intermediary between plan sponsors, participants, recordkeepers and other parties. Retirement Clearinghouse's integrated financial technology, data and information solutions facilitate automated consolidation of small, redundant accounts for sponsors to improve plan performance, and enable participants, regardless of account balance, to seamlessly transport their retirement savings through every phase of their careers. These solutions include a domestic call center providing specialized assistance designed to enable end-to-end portability and account consolidation; uncashed check services; and the capability to search for lost and missing participants.

Retirement Clearinghouse works with more than 41,000 retirement plans and has helped guide over 2.8 million plan participants with more than $34 billion in retirement savings. Retirement Clearinghouse is a portfolio company of The RLJ Companies, founded by Robert L. Johnson. For more information, please visit www.rch1.com, and for the latest updates, follow Retirement Clearinghouse on LinkedIn.

About Portability Services Network

Portability Services Network, LLC (PSN) is an independent, recordkeeper-led utility which utilizes the Retirement Clearinghouse (RCH) technology to build a nationwide, digital hub connecting workplace retirement plan recordkeepers and the plan sponsors they serve that elect the auto portability service.

For PSN member recordkeepers and the plans that have elected the auto portability solution, PSN acts as a clearinghouse for automatically locating a participant's active 401(k), 401(a), 403(b) or 457 account in their current employer's plan and transferring the same participant's account under $7,000 from their prior employer's plan into their active account.

PSN's Board Members – Alight, Vanguard, Fidelity Investments, Empower, TIAA, and Principal® – encourage other recordkeepers to join the PSN, as growth of the network will only help to strengthen its ability to minimize cash-out leakage and improve retirement outcomes for America's under-served and under-saved workers by creating even more opportunities to match participants with the workplace retirement accounts at their previous employers. Recordkeepers that own or participate in PSN will not receive any compensation for facilitating auto-portability transactions from participants. For more information, please visit https://psn1.com/.

Media Contact:

JConnelly for Retirement Clearinghouse and Portability Services Network

Laura Simpson

(973) 713-8834

[email protected]

SOURCE Retirement Clearinghouse, LLC