Retirement Coaches Association Announces Paul Irving as its Retirement Pioneer Award Winner

BRIGHTON, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its 8th annual conference, The Retirement Coaches Association named aging and longevity thought leader Paul Irving as the 2024 recipient of the Retirement Pioneer Award.

"I'm honored to have my work recognized by the Retirement Coaches Association and to receive the Pioneer Award," Irving said. He added, "I appreciate the important work the RCA is doing to help people make better retirement transitions, to fight ageism in the workplace, and to capitalize on emerging opportunities in longevity economy."

Irving is a senior advisor at the Milken Institute, a national advisor at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a law and consulting firm, and a distinguished scholar-in-residence at the University of Southern California Leonard Davis School of Gerontology. He previously served as the Milken Institute's president and founding chair of its Center for the Future of Aging, an advanced leadership fellow at Harvard University, and chair and CEO of the Manatt firm. Author of "The Upside of Aging: How Long Life Is Changing the World of Health, Work, Innovation, Policy, and Purpose," Irving serves as an advisor to multiple nonprofit and commercial organizations and has been widely recognized for his contributions to the field.

During the 3-day event the RCA also recognized 4 members with the coveted Retirement Catalyst Awards. Recipients included Retirement Coaches David Buck, Kevin Lyles, Sue Mintz and Kimberly Stratman. Their leadership within the organization and beyond made each of them natural contenders for the recognition.

Robert Laura founded both the association and retirement coach training program in 2017 with one simple mission, to improve the field of retirement planning by helping people develop a plan for the non-financial aspects of life after work. He believes the current model is insufficient because it focuses primarily on money instead of helping people replace their work identity, fill their time, stay relevant and connected, as well as mentally and physically active.

The RCA has become a recognized international organization setting the standards for the retirement coaching industry by publishing 5 best-selling books, presenting dozens of CE credit worthy webinars and hosts the only non-financial focused conference in the industry. Laura says "The success of the organization is all about sticking with the original mission which was to bring together like-minded professionals who are committed to modernizing the world of retirement."

Visit us at https://retirementcoachesassociation.org/about.

