Retirement Coaches Association Awards Dr. Joe Coughlin with the Retirement Pioneer Award

BRIGHTON, Mich., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Joe Coughlin was awarded the Retirement Pioneer Award at the Fifth Annual Retirement Coaches Association Conference this week. He was recognized for his groundbreaking research and innovative approach to addressing the many needs and opportunities surrounding longevity, aging, and retirement.

"I'm honored to be recognized by the RCA," Coughlin said, adding, "Your members are taking the lead in vital conversations around what I refer to as longevity planning but the world still refers to as retirement planning…and by the way, I couldn't do any of this without my team at the MIT AgeLab."

Robert Laura, RCA Founder and creator of the Certified Professional Retirement Coach Designation said, "Joe's impressive and ongoing work made him an easy choice for the award. He cleared the way for organizations like ours and the innovative training programs we're creating. His latest book, Longevity Economy, and his regular columns help highlight the need for coaching and mentoring that goes beyond the dollar and cents of traditional retirement planning."

Four other retirement experts were also honored during the annual awards night. Dr. Dorian Mintzer, Pete Finlon, Larry Jacobson, & Joanne Waldman each received the coveted Retirement Catalyst Award. This honor recognizes industry change agents and impactful contributors to the Retirement Coaching industry.

Laura founded both the association and retirement coach training program in 2017 with one simple mission, to improve the field of retirement planning by helping people develop a plan for the non-financial aspects of life after work. He believes the current model is insufficient because it focuses primarily on money instead of helping people replace their work identity, fill their time, and stay relevant and connected, as well as mentally and physically active.

"Working in tandem with financial advisors, employers, psychologists, faith leaders and human resource directors, our goal is to make sure people don't waste some of their best years struggling to figure out their new options and choices on their own," says Laura.

