Retirement Communities Market 2023 analysis, size, current scenario, and future prospects with Affinity Living Communities, AlerisLife Inc., American Retirement Homes Inc., and more- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The retirement communities market size is estimated to increase by USD 545.85 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Affinity Living Communities, AlerisLife Inc., American Retirement Homes Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., British United Provident Association Ltd., Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC, Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Front Porch, Genesis Healthcare Inc., HC One Ltd., Honor Technology Inc., Interim HealthCare Inc., Korian, Life Care Companies LLC, Senior Lifestyle, Sienna Senior Living Inc., Sonida Senior Living Inc., Sunrise Senior Living LLC, Village Concepts, and Wickshire Senior Living are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retirement Communities Market

The growth of the retirement communities market is driven by the aging baby boomer population. Baby boomers are referred to as people who are born between the years 1946 and 1964. Due to the aging of this baby boomer segment, there is an increasing demand for retirement options that offer a comfortable and secure lifestyle. Some of the main facilities and services offered by retirement communities include independent living, assisted living, and memory care with several amenities such as fitness centers, social activities, and health services. Hence, these amenities are attracting the baby boomer segment to such retirement communities, which is positively impacting the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Vendor Offering

Affinity Living Communities: The company offers retirement communities such as the Aurora Copperleaf community.

The company offers retirement communities such as the Aurora Copperleaf community. AlerisLife Inc: The company offers retirement communities through its subsidiary Five Star Senior Living.

The company offers retirement communities through its subsidiary Five Star Senior Living. American Retirement Homes Inc: The company offers retirement communities such as Essex House assisted living community.

Retirement Communities Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The retirement communities market report covers the following areas:

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions, Buy the Report!

Retirement Communities Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Multi-generational living is an emerging trend in the global retirement communities market. Multi-generational living is a primary trend in the market, which not only offers social benefits but also economic benefits. One of the main advantages of multi-generational living is that families can save a lot of money on housing, utilities, and other expenses by sharing living expenses and resources. One of the main consumer segment of these facilities are retirees on a fixed income with healthcare costs and other financial liabilities. This multi-generational segment of living offers various housing options, from apartments and townhouses to single-family homes. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the retirement communities market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Low savings of baby boomers is a challenge hindering the growth of the global retirement communities market. Even though there is a wide variety of housing options in the market for retirees, several baby boomers do not have enough money to afford such retirement facilities. Some of the main reasons for the low savings of baby boomers is due to other financial priorities such as paying off debt or supporting their children`s education. Hence, the low savings of the baby boomers can negatively impact the market growth as such retirement communities require high upfront fees or ongoing monthly payments which are not affordable by this segment. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the retirement communities market growth during the forecast period.

For more details download Sample reports

Retirement Communities Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Retirement Communities Market is segmented as below:

Type

Assisted Living Facilities



Continuing Care Retirement Communities



Rest Homes

Application

Elderly People



Disabled People

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the assisted living facilities segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of seniors globally and the increasing demand for long-term care options significantly contributed to the growth of the segment. Assisted living facilities refer to a segment of the global retirement communities market that is preferred by seniors who needs some assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs) but do not require round-the-clock medical care. Some of the key facilities offered by assisted living facilities segment are meal preparation, housekeeping, medication management, and personal care assistance to enable residents to maintain their independence and quality of life. Hence, such facilities are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which, in turn, will drive the retirement communities market growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Retirement Communities Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist retirement communities' market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the retirement communities market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retirement communities market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the retirement communities market, vendors

Gain instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.07% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 162.5 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by consumer (B2B, B2C, and C2C), delivery (international and domestic), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rise in FTAs to drive investments in courier, express, and parcel markets in emerging economies is driving market growth.

The remittance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.55% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 38.2 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by method (non-digital and digital), type (inward and outward), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technological advancements are driving growth in the remittance market.

Retirement Communities Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 545.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Affinity Living Communities, AlerisLife Inc., American Retirement Homes Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., British United Provident Association Ltd., Enlivant Master Mgmt CO LLC, Erickson Senior Living Management LLC, Front Porch, Genesis Healthcare Inc., HC One Ltd., Honor Technology Inc., Interim HealthCare Inc., Korian, Life Care Companies LLC, Senior Lifestyle, Sienna Senior Living Inc., Sonida Senior Living Inc., Sunrise Senior Living LLC, Village Concepts, and Wickshire Senior Living Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global retirement communities market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global retirement communities market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Assisted living facilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Assisted living facilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Assisted living facilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Assisted living facilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Assisted living facilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Continuing care retirement communities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Continuing care retirement communities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Continuing care retirement communities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Continuing care retirement communities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Continuing care retirement communities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Rest homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Rest homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Rest homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Rest homes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Rest homes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Elderly people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Elderly people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Elderly people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Elderly people - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Elderly people - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Disabled people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Disabled people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Disabled people - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Disabled people - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Disabled people - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 61: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 62: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 64: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 102: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 106: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 108: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 109: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 110: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 111: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 112: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 113: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Affinity Living Communities

Exhibit 114: Affinity Living Communities - Overview



Exhibit 115: Affinity Living Communities - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Affinity Living Communities - Key offerings

12.4 AlerisLife Inc.

Exhibit 117: AlerisLife Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: AlerisLife Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: AlerisLife Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: AlerisLife Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 American Retirement Homes Inc.

Exhibit 121: American Retirement Homes Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: American Retirement Homes Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: American Retirement Homes Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Exhibit 124: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 British United Provident Association Ltd.

Exhibit 128: British United Provident Association Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: British United Provident Association Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: British United Provident Association Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: British United Provident Association Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Erickson Senior Living Management LLC

Exhibit 132: Erickson Senior Living Management LLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Erickson Senior Living Management LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Erickson Senior Living Management LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 135: Genesis Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Genesis Healthcare Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Genesis Healthcare Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Genesis Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Genesis Healthcare Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 HC One Ltd.

Exhibit 140: HC One Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: HC One Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: HC One Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Honor Technology Inc.

Exhibit 143: Honor Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Honor Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Honor Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Interim HealthCare Inc.

Exhibit 146: Interim HealthCare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Interim HealthCare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Interim HealthCare Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Senior Lifestyle

Exhibit 149: Senior Lifestyle - Overview



Exhibit 150: Senior Lifestyle - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Senior Lifestyle - Key offerings

12.14 Sienna Senior Living Inc.

Exhibit 152: Sienna Senior Living Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Sienna Senior Living Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Sienna Senior Living Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Sienna Senior Living Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Sonida Senior Living Inc.

Exhibit 156: Sonida Senior Living Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Sonida Senior Living Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Sonida Senior Living Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Village Concepts

Exhibit 159: Village Concepts - Overview



Exhibit 160: Village Concepts - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Village Concepts - Key offerings

12.17 Wickshire Senior Living

Exhibit 162: Wickshire Senior Living - Overview



Exhibit 163: Wickshire Senior Living - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Wickshire Senior Living - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio