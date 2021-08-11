Retirement Communities Market in Diversified Support Services Sector: Features and Global Outlook













Retirement Communities Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Highlights Covers Key Countries

Segments

US, China, Germany, UK, and France Type Assisted living facilities Continuing care retirement communities Rest homes







Vendors Offerings Region

Atria Senior Living Inc. Independent living APAC will offer 46% of the growth opportunity Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Assisted living



























Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

Get a Free Sample Report Now!

The rising life expectancy is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The number of deaths caused by cardiovascular and infectious diseases has declined significantly over the past few decades. This can be attributed to the continuous developments in the medical and healthcare industry. Besides, factors such as rising standards of living, improved nutrition, better education, and improvements in lifestyles have contributed to an increase in average life expectancy globally. This is increasing the number of years an individual may require retirement home services, which is driving the market growth

Key Benefits

Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior

Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

Atria Senior Living Inc.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Capital Senior Living Corp.

Erickson Senior Living Management LLC

Five Star Senior Living Inc.

