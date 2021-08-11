Retirement Communities Market in Diversified Support Services Sector: Features and Global Outlook

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global retirement communities market size is expected to grow by USD 454.42 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Data Insights

Market Segmentations

Retirement Communities Market

Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 

Highlights

Covers

Key Countries

Segments 

     US, China, Germany, UK, and France

     Type

Assisted living facilities

Continuing care retirement communities

Rest homes




Vendors

Offerings  

Region  

Atria Senior Living Inc.

Independent living

     APAC

will offer 46% of the growth opportunity

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

Assisted living












Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

The rising life expectancy is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The number of deaths caused by cardiovascular and infectious diseases has declined significantly over the past few decades. This can be attributed to the continuous developments in the medical and healthcare industry. Besides, factors such as rising standards of living, improved nutrition, better education, and improvements in lifestyles have contributed to an increase in average life expectancy globally. This is increasing the number of years an individual may require retirement home services, which is driving the market growth 

  • Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior
  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments
  • Instant access to 17000+ market research reports with free trial upon registration

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

  • Atria Senior Living Inc.
  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
  • Capital Senior Living Corp.
  • Erickson Senior Living Management LLC
  • Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Global Retirement Home Services Market – Global retirement home services market is segmented by service (independent living, nursing, and assisted living) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Self-storage and Moving Services Market – Global self-storage and moving services market is segmented by Service (Climate-controlled self-storage, Full-service moving, Non-climate controlled self-storage, and DIY moving truck rental) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
