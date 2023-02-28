Retirement Community Reports Sharp Improvement in Wi-Fi Coverage and 80 Percent Drop in IT Calls with HealthSignals Technology Solution

Fairmount Homes continuing care retirement community delivers exceptional broadband connectivity to residents and staff with a one-person IT team.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSignals, a leading solutions provider specializing in Senior Living technology infrastructure, today announced that the Fairmount Homes continuing care retirement community has registered significant improvement in Wi-Fi user experience across its Ephrata, PA campus since deploying Cambium Networks' technology. The COVID pandemic changed visiting and socializing practices, and like many retirement communities, Fairmount Homes needed to maximize Wi-Fi availability to residents and staff to optimize care and interaction. The converged fixed wireless and Wi-Fi solution, which was completed by HealthSignals covers their entire campus populated by approximately 400 residents and a staff of 320 people. The wireless technology has a shorter time to value over fiber and enables digital transformation initiatives in the future.

Retirement Community Reports Sharp Improvement in Wi-Fi Coverage and 80 Percent Drop in IT Calls with Cambium Networks Solution

The Fairmount Homes campus comprises two four-story apartment buildings, 53 standalone cottages, a personal care center and a healthcare center. Since the deployment, network performance has improved sharply.

Since the installation, trouble reports have decreased from multiple calls per week to less than two calls per month – a whopping 80% drop. The wireless network also securely supports pharmacy carts and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) access, allowing staff to stay connected to the core network, dramatically increasing productivity and efficiency.

"Five years ago, most of the residents moving in didn't care about Wi-Fi," said Fairmount Homes' CEO Jerry Lile. "But after the pandemic, Wi-Fi connectivity is one of the most frequently asked questions during the application process. This is something that retirees are demanding when they look for a place to live, and it is particularly important not only for the residents, but also for their guests and their families. When the pandemic set in, thankfully we had Wi-Fi everywhere because telehealth became very important at that time, and we would not have been able to meet that need if we hadn't had good Wi-Fi."

