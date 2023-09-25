Retirement Education Foundation Partners with Mizzou Athletics to Empower Missouri Families with Retirement Knowledge

News provided by

Retirement Education Foundation

25 Sep, 2023, 07:47 ET

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retirement Education Foundation, a non-profit retirement education resource, is pleased to announce its new relationship with Mizzou Athletics.

This affiliation with an iconic collegiate athletics brand represents a megaphone for the Retirement Education Foundation as it seeks to achieve its vision of equipping families in Columbia, and Tigers fans everywhere, with essential advanced retirement knowledge.

Founded in 2013 with a mission to enhance financial acumen within its local communities, the Retirement Education Foundation offers advanced, master's level retirement education courses. With over eight hours of comprehensive retirement strategies, these deep-dive courses help participants tailor their learning to their unique situations, ensuring personalized solutions.

"We are thrilled to team up with Mizzou Athletics," said Kirk Cassidy, Lead Instructor of the Retirement Education Foundation. "This allows us to reach Tiger fans throughout the state of Missouri to provide opportunities for personal growth and empowerment. With Mizzou's national presence and our expertise in retirement education, we can make a positive impact on the financial well-being of Missourians and Tigers fans across the country."

Through this affiliation, the Retirement Education Foundation aims to provide accessible retirement education resources to individuals and families, empowering them to make informed decisions and achieve financial security during their post-workforce years. The partnership debuted at the Tigers' home football matchup against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, September 9.

By offering a collaborative classroom environment and Master's-level courses exploring key financial topics such as income planning, investment planning, healthcare planning, tax planning and estate planning, the Retirement Education Foundation aims to equip participants with the necessary tools and knowledge to live the retirement they've earned.

Interested individuals can enroll for a tuition fee of $29, with all proceeds going to charity. For more information about the Retirement Education Foundation and its courses, visit retirementplanningedu.org

Retirement Education Foundation is a Fiscally Sponsored Program of United Charitable, a registered 501(c)(3) public charity.

Media Contact: Tiffany Wong
(866) 211-1904
[email protected]
Website: https://retirementplanningedu.org/

SOURCE Retirement Education Foundation

