Retirement Income Source® SFG's Agnieszka Valenta Named Rising Star Advisor of the Year by InvestmentNews

Award highlights Valenta's innovative, education-first approach to retirement planning and client empowerment

LONGMEADOW, Mass., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agnieszka "Aggie" Valenta, MSPFP, CFP®, MPAS®, SE-AWMA®, APMA®, CRPC®, AWMA®, ABFP®, investment advisor representative at Retirement Income Source® SFG, has been recognized by InvestmentNews as the Orion Award winner for Rising Star Advisor of the Year at the publication's Women to Watch Awards 2025, held Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Tribeca 360 in New York.

The national honor recognizes an advisor who is redefining what leadership looks like in the next generation of financial professionals. Valenta was selected for her innovative approach to client education, her specialized knowledge in tax-efficient retirement planning, and her commitment to helping families achieve long-term financial confidence.

"Advisors have an incredible responsibility to not just manage money, but to help people feel seen, understood, and prepared for life's transitions," Valenta said. "Financial planning should be a source of confidence, not confusion — and that begins with education."

A former tax analyst turned financial advisor, Valenta brings an uncommon blend of analytical precision and human connection to her practice. Her ability to translate complex financial strategies into clear, actionable guidance has helped clients make smarter, more confident decisions about their futures. At Retirement Income Source® SFG, she leads with an education-first philosophy — hosting seminars, webinars, and community events designed to make retirement planning accessible and empowering for investors at every stage of life.

Valenta's success reflects the broader mission of Retirement Income Source®, a national network of income-focused advisors who specialize in strategies designed to help preserve principal and generate reliable income in retirement. Her work embodies that philosophy, combining technical excellence with genuine care for her clients' well-being.

*See media assets here.

About Retirement Income Source® SFG

Retirement Income Source® SFG is committed to helping clients achieve financial stability through cutting-edge, income-generating strategies. The firm specializes in retirement planning, including estate planning, Social Security optimization, tax planning, Medicare, and long-term care. By focusing on client education and strategic financial solutions, Retirement Income Source® SFG empowers individuals to make informed decisions and build more secure financial futures. For more information, visit www.rissfg.com.

Investment Advisory Services offered through Sound Income Strategies, LLC, an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory Firm. Retirement Income Source® SFG and Sound Income Strategies, LLC are associated entities. Retirement Income Source® SFG is a franchisee of Retirement Income Source®, LLC. Retirement Income Source®, LLC and Sound Income Strategies LLC are associated entities.

Media Contact:

Cole Purvis

(954) 516-0826

[email protected]

SOURCE Retirement Income Source® SFG