Retirement Income Specialist, Rosa Shala, Offers Retirees a Complimentary Series of Public Briefings in an Attempt to Cut Taxes

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2020, a record number of Americans retired, adding to the 46 million already retired. According to Pew Research Center dated November 9th, 2020 the number of Baby Boomers retiring doubled over the previous year.

According to USA Today, in an article dated July 17, 2019, written prior to the pandemic, "Only 13% of Americans with at least $1 million of investable assets feel wealthy… The fear of running out of money in retirement and their reliance on their own savings - rather than Social Security and employer-funded pensions during their golden years - make it harder for even well-positioned Americans to feel financially wealthy…"

"Today's retirees are concerned, and for good reasons. Whether they are business owners, professionals or independent women, they face significant challenges and obstacles that didn't exist even a year ago. They deserve to know what the challenges are and how to help protect themselves so that they can enjoy the reward for a lifetime of labor and sacrifice," said Rosa Shala, CFP®, financial educator, author, speaker and retirement specialist.

This new series of public briefings educates and equips retirees against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail retirement. Attendees to the fast-paced, 77-minute presentation will discover the five economic and financial storms brewing on the horizon, the major fears of today's retirees, and the four keys to an abundant retirement, along with real world examples.

Shala continues, "A few years ago, it was reported in a Market Watch article dated July 21st, 2016, that 2 out of 3 older Americans fear running out of money more than dying. Imagine being 75 years old, in great health, full of life, and running out of money. The fear of running out of money is not unfounded, yet retirees deserve to live with greater peace and freedom in retirement."

Besides unnecessary taxes, one of the little known pitfalls is running afoul of IRS retirement account rules. It can cost unsuspecting retirees a bundle. According to an article Forbes magazine from September of 2013, "Americans paid an estimated $5.8 billion in penalties on retirement account withdrawals. (That's in addition to the regular tax owed on those withdrawals.)"

In addition, the Wall Street Journal reported in an article dated September 13th, 2021 that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful."

During the briefing, Shala shows attendees how to:

Help create substantial income tax deductions.

Try to avoid double taxation on your "targeted" retirement accounts.

Legally bypass capital gains taxes on stocks, bonds and real estate.

Help reduce and even eliminate income taxes on your IRA and 401(k).

Convert unused assets into an income you can't outlive.

Attempt to save taxes using strategies the IRS and congress want you to use.

"There will be nothing to buy at this briefing, just valuable and usable information. Every attendee will receive a free action guide to help them avoid the costliest retirement mistakes," said Shala.

The briefings are held at noon and early evening and are by invitation only.

Retirees can register by calling Shala's firm at (352) 207-7920 or going online at www.ShalaFinancial.com/

"Part of my mission is to educate people who have been successful financially on how they can enjoy the fruit of a lifetime of hard work. I created The Retirement Empowerment Plan to help successful business owners, professionals and independent women enjoy their ideal retirement with greater peace and freedom. I hope people take advantage of our free briefings. They are fun and filled with retirement nuggets and tips. Attendees will receive our latest retirement tools and the chance to will some free gifts," says Rosa Shala.

About Rosa Shala

Rosa Shala, CFP® is a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Retirement Income Specialist, whom you may have seen in FORBES and The Woman's Journal. As the Founder/CEO of Shala Financial, LLC and Creator of The Retirement Empowerment Plan, she and her team have been helping business owners, professionals and independent women live an Empowered Retirement and leave a lasting legacy since 2000. When she is not helping her clients, she loves spending time with family, traveling, reading, running, and serving in her church.



