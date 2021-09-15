Retirement Income Strategies Hosts 'Power of Zero' Author David McKnight on Sept. 24, 2021

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirement Income Strategies, a Wisconsin-based financial planning firm with locations in Brookfield, Evansville, Madison and Middleton, invites pre-retirees to attend a special event on tax-savvy retirement planning strategies with David McKnight, the author of four best-selling books including The Power of Zero. Those who attend the event will learn strategies that can potentially help reduce future taxes and will be served dinner, drinks and dessert. The event is Friday, Sept. 24, from 5 pm to 8 pm at The Morona Terrace, 1 John Nolan Drive, Madison, Wis., 53703. To register for the event, click here.

"Most financial professionals agree that taxes will eventually increase in the future which means pre-retirees must implement tax-smart strategies now to help protect their retirement savings," said Kristian Finfrock, founder and lead financial advisor at Retirement Income Strategies. "David's unique approach to educating investors on how to work toward a zero percent tax bracket and potentially eliminate tax rate risk from their retirement plan is exactly why we wanted to host him for our special event. There is a reason his book, The Power of Zero, has sold so many copies and we are excited to have him visit Madison and share his valuable knowledge with local residents."

The itinerary includes a cocktail hour, dinner, presentation and will end with McKnight signing books during the dessert course. The presentation will explore:

• Why taxes will likely be increasing

• Why tax-deferred accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs could be a huge liability in a rising tax environment

• Why investors should consider transferring money into a tax-free alternative while tax rates are historically low

• A step-by-step road map on how to work toward the zero percent tax bracket, potentially eliminating tax rate risk from the retirement picture

McKnight has helped thousands of Americans protect their life savings from risks like higher taxes so they can have more funds to secure their retirement. McKnight's book, The Power of Zero, has sold over 250,000 copies and after it was updated and released in 2018, it was the second most sold business book in the world. McKnight has shared his financial expertise with top national news outlets including Forbes, USA Today, New York Times, Fox Business, CNBC and more. He also mentors hundreds of financial advisors from across the country who specialize in the 'Power of Zero' retirement approach.

ABOUT KRISTIAN FINFROCK/RETIREMENT INCOME STRATEGIES:

Kristian Finfrock is the founder of Retirement Income Strategies, a Wisconsin-based financial planning firm with locations in Madison, Brookfield, Evansville and Middleton. Finfrock, commonly referred to as the "Madison Money Guy," and his team of professionals provide retirement, wealth management, investment, tax and estate planning services. He hosts a weekly radio show "Retirement Income Strategies with The Madison Money Guy" that airs on WIBA 1310 AM, ESPN 100.5 FM, and WCLO 97.5 FM. For more information about Kristian Finfrock or Retirement Income Strategies, please visit www.madisonmoneyguy.com or call 608-208-1800.

Securities offered through Kalos Capital, Inc. and Investment Advisory Services offered through Kalos Management, Inc., both at 11525 Park Woods Circle, Alpharetta, GA 30005, (678) 356-1100. Kalos Capital, Inc. does not provide tax or legal advice. The opinions and views expressed here are for informational purposes only. Please consult with your tax and/or legal advisor for such guidance. Retirement Income Strategies is not an affiliate or subsidiary of Kalos Capital, Inc. or Kalos Management, Inc.

