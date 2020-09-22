Retirement Income Strategies Launches Virtual Educational Classes Amid Ongoing Economic Uncertainty

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retirement Income Strategies, a Wisconsin-based financial planning firm with locations in Brookfield, Evansville, Madison and Middleton, announces the launch of two monthly virtual educational classes to update and inform investors on the state of the country's economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by the firm's president and founder, Kristian Finfrock, "Coffee Talk" will take place on the second Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. CT and "Lunch and Learn" will take place on the fourth Thursday of each month at noon CT (dates are subject to change). To register for one of the classes, click here.

"The pandemic has created both uncertainty and ongoing market volatility, leaving many investors with questions about our ever-changing economic climate," said Kristian Finfrock, founder and financial advisor at Retirement Income Strategies. "We've recognized that the demand for financial education among consumers is greater than ever before. In an effort to help answer investors' most pressing financial questions, we are hosting monthly educational classes where we will provide updates on the latest news as it relates to retirement planning, investment strategies and the country's economic recovery. We encourage anyone from across the country to attend these free events."

Upcoming dates for each event are as follows:

Coffee Talk – 9 a.m. CT (10am ET/ 7am PT)

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Lunch and Learn – noon CT (1pm ET/ 10am PT)

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Thursday, November 19, 2020 *

* Thursday December 17, 2020 *

*Due to the holidays, the November and December Lunch and Learn classes will be hosted on the third week of each month.

ABOUT KRISTIAN FINFROCK/RETIREMENT INCOME STRATEGIES:

Kristian Finfrock is the founder of Retirement Income Strategies, a Wisconsin-based financial planning firm with locations in Madison, Brookfield, Evansville and Middleton. Finfrock, commonly referred to as the "Madison Money Guy," and his team of professionals provide retirement, wealth management, investment, tax and estate planning services. He hosts a weekly radio show "Retirement Income Strategies with The Madison Money Guy" that airs on WIBA 1310 AM, ESPN 100.5 FM, and WCLO 97.5 FM. For more information about Kristian Finfrock or Retirement Income Strategies, please visit www.madisonmoneyguy.com or call 608-208-1800.

Securities offered through Kalos Capital, Inc. and Investment Advisory Services offered through Kalos Management, Inc., both at 11525 Park Woods Circle, Alpharetta, GA 30005, (678) 356-1100. Retirement Income Strategies is not an affiliate or subsidiary of Kalos Capital, Inc. or Kalos Management, Inc.

