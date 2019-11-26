Retirement Industry Webinar: How to Leverage Real Estate Purchases in Self-Directed IRAs, December 10, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host a webinar for self-directed retirement professionals on December 10, 2019 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm ET.

The webinar, "How to Leverage Real Estate Purchases in Self-Directed IRAs," will be presented by Matt Allen, Vice President with North American Savings Bank. Allen is considered one of the nation's experts in how to borrow funds to buy real estate in IRA accounts.

"A growing number of retirement savers are seeing the benefits of investing in real estate through self-directed IRAs. They're looking to IRA custodians to guide them through the process and help them reach their retirement goals," stated Allen. "We'll be discussing the benefits and tax consequences of these types of transactions as well as demonstrate the advantages of maximizing the assets in self-directed IRAs. Attendees will also learn the best way to process non-recourse loans in IRAs."

The December 10 webinar is one of four educational webinars on self-directed retirement provided by RITA throughout the year. Attendees will earn 3 continuing education credits towards their Self-Directed Industry Professional (SDIP) Certification (https://ritaus.org/rita-certified-sdip).

The cost of the webinar is $99 for RITA members or $199 for non-members. Those interested in attending can visit RITA's website to register for the real estate IRA webinar (https://ritaus.org/event/how-to-leverage-real-estate-purchases-in-self-directed-iras).

ABOUT RITA

RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to the expansion of opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, our association is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies and industry-related professionals. We exist to be the leading educator and advocate for the growth and best practices of the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both our members and investors. To learn more, visit www.ritaus.org.

