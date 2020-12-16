Retirement Leader with $154 Million in Assets Joins Cetera via Wilde Wealth Management

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera has announced the affiliation of financial professional, Mike Self, who has joined Scottsdale, AZ-based Wilde Wealth Management (Wilde Wealth). Self has nearly 30 years' experience in financial services and currently supports $154 million in assets under management. He was previously affiliated with First Financial Equity Corporation.

(PRNewsfoto/Cetera)

Self who specializes in financial planning for retirees and their heirs was seeking enhanced practice support and a plan for the continuity and succession of his practice. Wilde Wealth is part of Cetera's award-winning1 Legacy Builder program (a succession and continuity solution) and has a strong teamwork mentality which puts Self in the position to grow his practice and evolve his business model. Additionally, his affiliation secures a legacy for his practice and clients will now be further protected in the event of a strategic or unforeseen exit.

Self is joining one of Cetera's larger OSJs. Recognized on Barron's List of 1200 Top Financial Advisors for the last eleven years, Wilde Wealth, which is led by CEO, Trevor Wilde, topped the list for Arizona in 20202. Last month, the firm announced the recruitment of Mosaic Financial Associates, a medical orthopedic specialty firm led by Anthony Williams and Marcus Ortega who service $100 million in assets under management. Wilde Wealth actively recruits at all levels and also recently announced the successful join of next-generation investment advisor representative, Jonathan Corcoran and expanded into Alberquerque, NM, with the affiliation of financial professional Seth Ingersoll.

Trevor Wilde said, "We take tremendous pride in our team dynamic within Wilde Wealth Management and with our extended team at Cetera. The practice solutions we offer backed by the power and digital capabilities of a larger network place us in a unique position to grow strategically while simultaneously enhancing our client offering. The experience and diversity in thought at all levels of our organization have strengthened the guidance we're able to offer investors. While teamwork has always been engrained in our culture, the benefits of our dynamic and having a legacy plan in place have truly been crucial amidst the events of 2020. We're excited to continue to build upon this growth."

John Pierce, Head of Business Development at Cetera added, "Cetera has observed a nice trend of new joins who are seeking a built-in continuity and succession solution for their current practice or looking to grow under a more senior financial professional and in many cases, become the successor. This is key to the evolution of our profession and part of why we're observing such nice growth at dynamic firms like Wilde Wealth Management. It's truly inspiring to see the growth and diversity as the firm evolves. We look forward to building upon this momentum for years to come."

Cetera is actively recruiting top talent in the financial profession including financial advisors, tax professionals, banks and credit unions and regional teams (OSJs) with a focus on driving growth, a superior service experience, and the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience. Its unique growth model is designed around specialty communities to enable affiliates to grow their way. The Wilde Wealth Management team is affiliated with Cetera Advisors LLC.

1 Legacy Builder was recognized as a 2020 "Wealthie' recipient by wealthmanagement.com.

2 Barron's: Top 1200 Financial Advisors: Over 4,000 advisors who wish to be ranked fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, data is verified and then applied to a ranking formula. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It's headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Wilde Wealth Management and Cetera are under separate ownership.

SOURCE Cetera