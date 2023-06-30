Retirement of the 'Classic' State Fiscal Software Complete for Ohio's K-12 School Districts

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Council's State Software Development Team (SSDT) recently completed a five-year project migrating the retired classic USAS and USPS state software to modern redesigned solutions for hundreds of Ohio school districts.

Utilized for over forty years by most Ohio school districts to manage school district fiscal and payroll operations, the classic Uniform School Accounting System (USAS) and Uniform School Payroll Systems (USPS) were dependent on an operating system — and associated applications and hardware — that were obsolete and being retired by the companies that created and supported them. SSDT was tasked with implementing a robust, modern financial software application system to meet the needs of 766 Ohio school districts and charters that participated in the migration.

"This is a significant milestone to be celebrated. This move is a credit to the partners in Ohio that have helped schools reach this point. Special thanks to all Information Technology Center staff members who put forth herculean efforts to make these migrations a success," said Matt Calmes, director of the software development team. "The legacy products served schools for decades and have earned their retirement."

Geoff Andrews, Management Council's chief executive officer, added: "We are proud of our talented group of software designers, developers, testers, and supporters. Furthermore, we commend the individuals and teams across the entire OECN — both at the Management Council and at the ITCs — who worked hard to make this a successful migration while facing imposing deadlines. We also appreciate the support we received at the state level though ODE, the Governor's administration, and the General Assembly. Ohio's schools can feel confident that the redesigned systems and their continued evolution will meet school needs for the foreseeable future. While the retirement of the legacy products is noteworthy, our focus continues to be on the future, expanding and improving software offerings for all school functions to better serve Ohio's K-12 education community and other public entities."

Ohio's Information Technology Centers (ITCs) work together through a statewide network known as the Ohio Education Computer Network (OECN). The Management Council coordinates and supports the collaborative efforts of the OECN, which implements a broad spectrum of academic and administrative technologies across Ohio's PreK-12 education system. Visit managementcouncil.org for more information.

