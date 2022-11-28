RetirementInvestments Acquires Personalincome.org, A Personal Finance Brand for New Investors

RetirementInvestments continues mission to empower individuals to make their own financial decisions

MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RetirementInvestments.com, a website dedicated to teaching consumers how to become financially savvy by empowering them to make their own financial decisions, has acquired Personalincome.org, a personal finance brand for new investors. There is a bit of irony in this merger. According to Donny Gamble, the Founder and CEO of RetirementInvestments, "As the original founder of Personalincome.org, it has been a blessing in disguise to be able to acquire a business that I originally launched in 2016, and then sold in 2018. This was my baby, and it is like bringing the family back together again, all under one roof. This acquisition will help us continue to grow into one of the leading websites of financial education for the average person."

RetirementInvestments is a well-known and trusted brand in the industry. A post-pandemic article from CNBC reveals, "Overall, 59% of Americans said they accept that they will have to keep working longer, while 36% now believe that they will never have enough money to be able to retire, according to the latest data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index. Even more — roughly 41% — said their ability to be financially secure in retirement is ‛going to take a miracle.'"

Knowledge is key and RetirementInvestments is on a mission to teach and educate consumers on how to become financially savvy and be able to make their own investment decisions. Now, with the merger of Personalincome.org, they are a complete package for all aspects of personal finance. Personalincome.org helped seasoned or budding entrepreneurs, savvy investors or newbies, and finance enthusiasts make easily informed decisions.

RetirementInvestments is on a mission to be the leader of the pack in this ever-changing financial industry. Their purpose is to give individuals the content, tools, and the resources to handle their money concerns wisely, whether they are at the point of retirement or just getting started on their financial journey. The experts at RetirementInvestments.com state, "Your money should be a solution, not a problem." They stand ready to teach individuals all phases of their financial journey from investing in precious metals, cryptocurrencies, real estate to learning about taxes and insurance.

Founder Donny Gamble is a world traveler, investor, entrepreneur, and online marketing aficionado who has an enormous appetite to compete and disrupt big markets. According to Mr. Gamble, "I thrive on being able to create things that impact change, difficult challenges, and being able to add value in negative situations."

Personalincome.org will merge with RetirementInvestments.com to become one independent financial website and brand.

RetirementInvestments.com is on a mission to be a trusted source of information that inspires, informs, and empowers our clients to become investment savvy and take control of their financial futures. Our vision is to close the knowledge gap and give people the power to make their own financial and investment decisions, with clarity and confidence — and without the need for a financial advisor.

Personalincome.org is the passion project of a group of seasoned finance enthusiasts and business owners who want to create a life of financial freedom using wealth building tactics that simply aren't taught in school. We're an inspiring team of writers and Entrepreneurs that are solely dedicated to helping you improve your finances when it comes to retirement, investing, debt, saving, and building wealth.

