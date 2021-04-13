RetirementTrack Resonates as Participants Seek Choice for Their Investments

INDIANAPOLIS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica® today announced that RetirementTrack, its user-friendly solution to participant choice in plan investing, has already exceeded first-year sales goals just nine months after being made available to the market.

"Geared toward 401(k) plans, the story behind RetirementTrack resonates with advisors representing plans of all asset sizes and industries," said Steven Kofkoff, vice president, Retirement Services strategy, product management and innovation at OneAmerica. "The fact that RetirementTrack so quickly found its footing with new and current clients validates our customized approach to Target Date Funds and shows how eager the market is for an innovative product like this."

RetirementTrack, which launched June 1, grew from Retirement Services President Sandy McCarthy's desire to offer flexibility, sophistication and simplicity while meeting the ever-changing needs of participants.

The value of RetirementTrack is that it goes beyond traditional Target Date Funds (TDFs), which tie asset allocation to age and retirement date. RetirementTrack allows participants to customize by risk tolerance. Three glidepath options ─ conservative, moderate or aggressive ─ are available within each TDF. The inclusion of a stable value asset class in the investment lineup helps manage market volatility.

"RetirementTrack really speaks to our foundational belief in the importance of customization and choice, but also clarity," McCarthy said. "We understand that many participants find investment allocation challenging and they struggle with selecting appropriate investments to meet their individual needs and objectives. This approach enables them to learn, understand, and then take action."

Created and managed through a collaboration of industry providers ─ BlackRock, flexPATH Strategies, LLC, and Wilmington Trust ─ RetirementTrack is available exclusively to OneAmerica customers through a collective investment trust (CIT), with additional highlights of 3(38) investment management. RetirementTrack also adheres to U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) fiduciary guidelines, released to help protect fiduciaries and guide them in making prudent decisions.

"RetirementTrack brings best-practice options with built-in cost efficiencies and it meets the moment regarding DOL," Kofkoff added. "Customers can count on it being a key part of our core strategy for years to come."

About OneAmerica®

A national provider of insurance and financial services for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-oneamerica.

