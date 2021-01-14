RetireOne Launches Advisor Portal

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly-launched RetireOne® Advisor Portal provides RIAs direct access to client insurance policy and annuity data. Partner firms now have four options for accessing client insurance policy and annuity data for managing, reporting, and billing on those assets.

RetireOne's team has been responsible for designing and delivering advisory technology solutions in the RIA channel for more than two decades at Schwab, Jefferson National and Nationwide Financial. They have also collaborated with some of the largest RIA firms in the nation since 2011 to develop scalable systems, processes and procedures that fit the fiduciary model. The result is an open architecture fiduciary platform that provides excellent advisor experiences, and conforms to regulatory rigor, including the latest Reg BI requirements.

"Collaborating with our RIA firm partners, we've designed and built a cloud-based administration system that accommodates these firms and their preferred ways of operating," said Scott Strait, RetireOne co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "The assets are always visible and accessible for reporting, statements, and fee billing. Our partners now have the flexibility to access client data in four ways: directly on the advisor's wealth management platforms like Orion, CircleBlack and Blueleaf; on their portfolio management systems via direct feeds from DST Fanmail/Vision and other aggregators such as Quovo and Byallaccounts; via DTCC data feeds, and now on the RetireOne Advisor Portal."

Policy data is secured and stored in RetireOne's cloud-based administration system along with suitability data, application data, third-party comparisons and illustrations for compliance archiving and audit purposes.

"We deliver advisor and client experiences with as much digital intervention as possible," said RetireOne President Edward J. Mercier. "Electronic signatures and straight-through processing allow us and our firm partners to continue conducting business uninterrupted even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Advisor Portal is yet another way we're able to meet the needs of our partner firms with an array of choices to fit their practices."

Advisors may register for and access the RetireOne Advisor Portal at no additional cost to them or their clients. Client annuity and insurance policy data is updated daily to provide the latest contract values and positions for both their advisory accounts and any commissionable annuities that leverage RetireOne's annuity transition service.

"The RetireOne Advisor Portal spares us the hassle and headaches of getting hung up in complicated phone queues with big insurance companies," said Lotay Yang founder of Black Card Circle® RIA. "It really raises the bar on RetireOne's impeccable service. They're the back office for our back office."

About RetireOne

Serving over 900 RIAs and fee-based advisors since 2011, Aria Retirement Solutions' RetireOne® is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple "A" rated companies, RIAs may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Currently servicing over $1 billion of retirement savings and income investments, RetireOne continues to grow in its mission to provide advisors and their clients valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service. Learn more at RetireOne.com and follow us on Twitter @RetireOne.

