RetireOneTM Expands Platform with New Solution Designed to Help RIAs Manage Market Volatility

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RetireOne, the leading independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions, announced a partnership with Great-West Financial to offer their first-of-its-kind, fee-based Index-Linked Variable Annuity (ILVA).

"With the addition of index-linked variable annuities to our platform, RIAs will now have access to a category of principal protection instruments that haven't traditionally been available to them," said RetireOne CEO David Stone. "As we expand our platform to better meet the needs of RIAs, we want to partner with 'A'-rated companies engineering diverse solutions that deliver real client value. By offering upside potential while protecting the downside, an ILVA can boost investor confidence, keep them on the right track, and mitigate behaviors that can really work against their best interests. That will become increasingly important as markets experience more and more volatility."

Relatively new in the industry, the products were created for investors who know they should be invested in equity markets to maximize their long-term return, but want to minimize their risk in the later stages of their working years and through retirement. Some ILVAs may offer a return-of-premium death benefit, and often include a combination of buffer and floor options which afford Advisors the flexibility and control to tailor a solution to a client's particular risk tolerance.

For upside potential, the products typically offer the possibility of tax-deferred growth via linked-index options. These options provide exposure to domestic large- and small-cap equity, technology, biotechnology and healthcare sectors, and international equity. Examples include:

S&P 500

Russell 2000

NASDAQ-100

MSCI EAFE

"The first addition to our platform in this product category is the Great West Capital Choice Advisor product, a second product from one of our current variable annuity partners," Said Mr. Stone. "Great-West crafted an easy-to-use fiduciary solution that protects against sequence of returns risk as investors approach retirement." The addition of this ILVA expands RetireOne's principal protection offerings, and puts a powerful tool in the hands of RIAs to help manage market volatility for their clients.

ABOUT RETIREONE

Serving over 900 advisors since 2011, Aria Retirement Solutions' RetireOneTM is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple "A"-rated companies, advisors may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Currently nearing $1 billion of retirement savings and income investments, RetireOne continues to grow as a partner with RIAs and fee-based advisors to inspire investor confidence by offering a solid, grounded path to and through retirement.

About Great-West Financial

Established over 100 years ago, Great-West Financial's offerings range from investments, life insurance, annuities and executive benefits products marketed under the Great-West Financial brand to retirement savings products and services provided by Empower Retirement, the nation's second-largest retirement plan record keeper by participants.1

Aria Retirement Solutions is not affiliated with Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company or its subsidiaries and affiliates. Aria Retirement Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco.

To learn more, visit www.retireone.com, email 193283@email4pr.com or call Mark Forman at 877-575-2742.

1Pensions & Investments; ranking as of April, 2017

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/retireonetm-expands-platform-with-new-solution-designed-to-help-rias-manage-market-volatility-300628507.html

SOURCE Aria Retirement Solutions

Related Links

http://www.retireone.com

