RetireSHIELD™ TV To Expand Its Reach

CARMEL, Ind., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Haven Wealth Advisors, a trailblazing industry leader in retirement solutions, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated expansion of RetireSHIELD™ TV.  RetireSHIELD™ TV will now additionally be airing On WISH TV (The CW) on Sundays from 11:30 AM to Noon. This groundbreaking show, dedicated to unraveling the secrets of a fulfilling retirement, will captivate audiences with its visionary approach. Prepare to be educated and enthralled by the 30-minute power-packed program.

RetireSHIELD™ TV, hosted by the visionary Casey A. Marx, the Founder and CEO of Crown Haven, is poised to revolutionize the way viewers perceive and prepare for their golden years. Unleashing an arsenal of comprehensive retirement planning tools and cutting-edge insights, the show promises to liberate individuals from financial worries, thus enabling them to spend more time enjoying their lives.

"Our goal with RetireSHIELD™ TV is simple: to impact our local communities in a positive way, helping to educate our viewers about all aspects of retirement because we know just how important it is to have all of these bases covered - it's life changing," said Marx.

"Through our trademarked RetireSHIELD™ planning process, our team of local, independent and fiduciary professionals build relationships with our valued clients to understand their goals, then systematically address each threat to their success across all areas of their financial lives - ultimately delivering something truly priceless: true peace of mind in retirement."

RetireSHIELD™ TV features exclusive interviews with industry experts, real-life tales of triumph and resilience in retirement, riveting viewer questions, and captivating educational segments. It will also lessen viewers' fears about taxes, health care, liquidity, legacy and estate planning and their portfolio with regards to retirement.

Since 2011, clients with various financial needs and backgrounds have come to Crown Haven looking for customized wealth management strategies.

One of our core beliefs is that accurate and complete information should be available to people at all stages of their retirement journey, and the goal of this program is to offer our local community insight into how they can best achieve their financial potential, by learning the best practices from a retirement planning team that specializes in maximizing results for our family of clients every day," said Marx.

To learn more about how Crown Health can help you navigate the often difficult world of retirement, contact Crown Wealth on their website: https://crownhaven.com/contact-us/

Crown Haven Wealth Advisors works with individuals planning for, entering, or in retirement. That work has led to the development of time-tested and experience-based frameworks for building wealth management strategies tailored to the individual goals, needs, and objectives of each client.

