RetireUp Integrates with Wealthbox CRM

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RetireUp, a provider of innovative retirement income planning software for advisors, today announced an integration with Wealthbox, a web-and-mobile customer relationship management (CRM) application for financial advisors.

The Wealthbox integration will span the full RetireUp suite, including its newest product, RetireUp Pro, an end-to-end retirement planning tool that features real-time annuity, portfolio and insurance product modeling that enables advisors to build customized retirement income plans for clients in minutes.

"We're excited about our partnership with Wealthbox," said RetireUp President and Chief Sales Officer Michael Roth. "The RetireUp platforms are designed to bring speed, simplicity and usability to every step of the process. The Wealthbox CRM system mirrors that approach and is a great complement to our planning solutions."

According to Wealthbox CEO John Rourke, "We're impressed by the planning capabilities that RetireUp offers advisors in leveraging powerful technology to modernize and streamline the planning process," he said. "This integration partnership is a natural fit for Wealthbox."

For information about RetireUp Pro or to request a demo, visit www.retireup.com.

About RetireUp



Based in Libertyville Illinois, RetireUp is a leading provider of integrated retirement income planning solutions designed to strengthen the client-advisor relationship. By presenting complex concepts as easily understood numbers and graphics, RetireUp technology platforms quickly engage clients and transform them into enthusiastic participants in the planning process. With powerful tools, actuarial-level product modeling, data integration and an automated forms system, RetireUp facilitates more meaningful client-advisor conversations and faster, better solutions, while streamlining the entire planning process. For more information, go to www.retireup.com.

About Wealthbox



Wealthbox CRM is the flagship product of Starburst Labs, Inc. headquartered in New York City. Launched in 2014, Wealthbox has grown quickly among financial advisors due to its modern design, intuitive user-experience, and collaborative set of features that results in high user-adoption rates within advisory firms. For more information about Wealthbox CRM, see www.Wealthbox.com.

