Retiring Boomers Discover New Ways to Stay Youthful

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Morris, editor and publisher of the Put Old on Hold Journal, has announced that noted nutritional therapist Pat Garner is now one of its featured writers. A 60-year-old retiree, Pat speaks to her age group in a language they understand and appreciate. "I'm helping them achieve their ultimate potential instead of wasting away in the traditional rocking chair," says Ms. Garner.

"This is tremendous for us and subscribers," says Barbara Morris. "The Put Old on Hold Journal is not just for those over 70, but for retired and soon-to-retire Boomers whose youthful chant was, 'We will never get old' and 'Never trust anyone over 30.' In spite of that revolutionary declaration, they are retiring and destined for the same traditional decline as their older peers unless they take another revolutionary step."

Morris believes that decline is often self-inflicted or accepted by default and can be avoided with the know-how of those who have already kicked traditional old age to the curb.

The Put Old on Hold Journal's editorial focus has always been geared to the belief that out-dated social and cultural norms and the misleading importance of chronological age negatively affects how people look, think, feel, believe and behave. Antiquated traditional horse and buggy type thinking and out-dated cultural mores regarding age negatively influences vibrancy and people's right to expect it and live it, whatever a person's years.

"Too many people fall into the trap of traditional expectations when it comes to the maturing life. We are determined to inform midlife persons they can choose a different destination than the 'old age cage' as well as inform our more mature audience about how to increase vibrancy. Limited thinking and the mental planning that tags along with it ages them prematurely, in more ways than one."

Those who want to escape the traditional "must follow" script of decline-oriented thinking, living, and aging are encouraged to sign up for a free subscription to the Put Old on Hold Journal . Subscribers enjoy encouraging "plain talk" and unique one-of-a-kind cutting edge thinking from writers Barbara Morris, Joyce L. Shafer, Zenobia Silas-Carson and others dedicated to preserving youthful "joie de vivre" in the most potentially dynamic stage of life.

