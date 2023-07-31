Retail and digital commerce veteran Phil Newmoyer joins as RETISIO's new President.

FRISCO, Texas, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RETISIO, Inc., a premier provider of eCommerce solutions, today announced the addition of Phil Newmoyer as its new President. Newmoyer joins the company after having served in roles such as CEO of Provoso Software, Chief Information Officer for Toys R Us and Serta Simmons Bedding, and Chief Technology Officer of Money Mart Financial, Inc.

RETISIO Hires Global Tech Exec to Lead the Next Phase of Growth

"It is an exciting time for RETISIO and I am honored to join this amazing team," Newmoyer said. "With decades of success stories at the world's most iconic retail brands, this esteemed group of co-founders represents the most innovative and futuristic thinking I've worked with. As a former customer, I've enjoyed the brilliant thought leadership behind RETISIO's product and technology innovation. It truly is on another level, and it completely differentiates capabilities that result in market advantage for its customers."

Newmoyer and RETISIO CEO Sudhanshu Mohan are not strangers to big brand eCommerce.

"We have a history of great eCommerce success together," Mohan said. "Phil has invaluable expertise, with an extensive background as a tech and digital executive. He brings specialized experience in leveraging AI-driven commerce technologies to our customers and markets. Phil has a real talent for growing businesses through customer acquisition and retention, and a genuine commitment to creating impactful value."

Newmoyer said, "When I was CIO at Toy R Us, Sudhanshu delivered eCommerce platforms on a grand scale with advanced technologies that simply weren't available in any other product. Fast forward to 2023 and RETISIO Commerce is retail's most disruptive, intuitive and advanced E-Commerce platform that delivers what others cannot, bridging information silos, true optimization of search and content processes, and fantastic customer experiences."

