RetiSpec,Topcon Healthcare, Inc. Announce Collaboration, Investment to Help Bring Eye-Based AI Diagnostic Tool to Market

Companies aim to expedite the commercialization of technology designed to detect risks to brain health through imaging of the retina

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RetiSpec, Inc., an innovator in AI-powered eye diagnostics for brain health, and Topcon Healthcare, Inc. a leading provider of medical devices and software solutions announced today that Topcon has invested in RetiSpec and the two companies are collaborating to bring the RetiSpec technology to market. The collaboration will bring neurology and eye care closer together.

RetiSpec's clinically validated eye diagnostic AI aims to help healthcare providers predict amyloid burden, a core biomarker of Alzheimer's disease, even before symptoms emerge. Currently, the test is available for Research Use Only; however, once commercialized and integrated with Topcon Harmony, a device-inclusive and cloud-based clinical data management platform, it will enable early detection of Alzheimer's disease and facilitate timely access to care.

"The launch of new disease modifying therapies for Alzheimer's disease has created a need for an affordable, accessible diagnostic solution. Dementia specialists carry overwhelming caseloads, so we urgently need better screening tools to triage to specialists early when new treatments are most efficacious at changing disease course," says RetiSpec CEO, Eliav Shaked. "Delivering RetiSpec's AI-solution via the Harmony platform will help meet this need at scale, which could aid in timely medical management and more equitable access to treatment."

The collaboration between Topcon Healthcare, Inc. and RetiSpec will accelerate the commercialization and scale of RetiSpec's first brain health indication in Alzheimer's disease. It will also help expedite development of additional AI-powered diagnostic solutions from the eye for early detection and monitoring of neurodegenerative diseases and side effects of the new therapies for Alzheimer's disease.

"We are committed to accelerating innovation that enables scalable, affordable Healthcare from the Eye," said Ali Tafreshi, CEO and President of Topcon Healthcare, Inc. "RetiSpec embodies this mission by developing solutions for early detection of neurological diseases at the point of care. We are excited to empower them in the fight against Alzheimer's disease."

About RetiSpec

RetiSpec is a Toronto-based medical AI company that aims to enable widespread early and accurate detection of neurodegenerative disease markers through a simple eye exam. RetiSpec's AI solutions leverage existing retinal imaging cameras available in most eye clinics to provide real-time results at the point of care. RetiSpec's first clinically validated AI is intended to predict amyloid burden to aid in the evaluation of individuals for Alzheimer's disease. RetiSpec's AI solutions are currently available for Research Use Only.

RetiSpec acknowledges generous support from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation's Diagnostics Accelerator, Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative, University of Minnesota's Center for Drug Design, Ontario Brain Institute, and Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation. For more information on RetiSpec, visit retispec.ai.

About Topcon Healthcare

Topcon Healthcare, Inc. is part of Topcon Corporation (TSE 7732). Our vision is to improve access and quality of healthcare while decreasing the overall cost. To achieve this mission, we have established Harmony, a platform to accelerate the evolution of AI-powered algorithms that enable the detection of systemic, neurological, and ophthalmic disease markers even before discernable symptoms are present. Topcon Healthcare is investing in innovators focused on healthcare transformation with an emphasis on AI-powered digital Healthcare from the Eye. This approach enables doctors to help prevent disease and, when needed, to treat at the earliest disease state for better, less costly outcomes.

A truly global business, Topcon Corporation is focused on developing solutions to solve societal challenges in the mega-domains of healthcare, agriculture, and infrastructure. In healthcare, these challenges include increasing eye disease, rising medical costs, physician shortages, and unequal access to healthcare. By investing in value-driven innovations, Topcon Corporation works to help people to enjoy good health and a better quality of life.

