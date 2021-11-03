ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on November 23, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company") a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today announced that it has filed a proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders on October 29, 2021 and expects to hold its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders on November 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Beijing Time (November 22, 2021, at 8:00 P.M., Eastern Time), at its executive office X-702, 60 Anli Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China.

As fully discussed in the proxy statement described below, the stockholders will be asked to consider and vote upon the following proposals at the annual meeting:

1. To elect the seven directors, each to serve a term expiring at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2022 or until their successors are duly elected and qualified;

2. To ratify the appointment of YCM CPA, Inc. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;

3. To approve the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan;

4. To transact any other business properly coming before the meeting.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on October 29, 2021 are entitled to receive notice and vote at the annual meeting. All stockholders are cordially invited to attend the meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote and submit your proxy by telephone, via the Internet or by mail. For additional instructions, voting by telephone or via the Internet, please refer to the proxy card. To vote and submit your proxy by mail, please complete, sign and date the enclosed proxy card and return it in the enclosed envelope. If you hold your shares through an account with a brokerage firm, bank or other nominee, please follow the instructions you receive from them to vote your shares.

Additional Information

In connection with the annual meeting, the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 29, 2021, a proxy statement, which is publicly available, and has mailed such definitive proxy statement to stockholders on or about November 3, 2021. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER MATERIALS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE ANNUAL MEETING, AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE PROPOSALS. Stockholders may access the Company's proxy statement, without charge, at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. Upon email or written request to Mr. Giorgio Zhao, [email protected] or, Beijing REIT Technology Development Co., Ltd., X-702, 60 Anli Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People's Republic of China 100101, we will provide without charge to each person requesting, a copy of our 2020 Annual Report, including the financial statements filed therewith. We will furnish a requesting stockholder with any exhibit not contained therein upon specific request.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO)

Founded in 1999, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO), through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company offers a full range of products and services, ranging from the production of environmentally-friendly construction materials, environmental protection equipment, and manufacturing equipment used to produce environmentally-friendly construction materials, to project consulting, design, and installation for the improvement of ecological environments, such as ecological soil restoration through solid waste treatment. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding: 1) the ability of additional features and customized configurations on its machinery and equipment products to attract new customers; 2) the ability of the growth of its business to resume in the near future; and 3) the further spread of COVID-19 or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the construction industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

Giorgio Zhao

Beijing Phone: +86-10-64827328

[email protected] or [email protected]

