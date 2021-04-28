ReTo Eco-Solutions Provides Updates of its Joint R&D for National Key Project Demonstration of Winter Olympics with Tsinghua University

BEIJING, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company"), a provider of technology solutions for the improvement of ecological environments, today provided updates for its joint R&D demonstration in the Beijing Winter Olympics' national key project (the "Project") , which is the result of the collaborative efforts with the Academy of Arts & Design at China's prestigious Tsinghua University. The R&D team has designed and developed a 3D printer using solid industrial waste, and the printer has been assembled and tested. The R&D team has also conducted a formula research on the utilization of the solid industrial waste, enabling the product to enter trial stage. The Project (i.e., the ground pavement system) will be used in the high-traffic Shougang area in preparation for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Titled "Design and Development of Public Facilities Based on Clean Energy and Eco-friendly Materials," the Project is designed to serve as a part of the Project – "Research and Demonstration of Digital Ecological Creative Design for the Winter Olympics Shougang Competition Area." This Project showcases the efficient use of newly devised construction methods by using alternative materials, such as digital paving solutions to construct roads in the Shougang Park that are both highly aesthetic and protect the environment and ecology. This solution improves the aesthetics of road design and efficiency of its paving process, and helps achieve the goals of building a resource-saving society.

As previously disclosed through a press release on January 28, 2021, ReTo has been working with the Academy of Arts & Design at Tsinghua University on this latest high-profile, national priority research and development Project. The Project features many advanced technology applications in the fields of solid waste utilization, 3D printing, solar energy utilization, energy storage and luminescent materials. As a national priority scientific research project, it will be the key to the Shougang Park, which will be the main venue of the Beijing Winter Olympics and where a series of key events will be held. Under the project plan, ReTo will develop the technology, equipment and aforementioned special materials, and necessary facilities in the park, while the Company provides continuous maintenance and management of this eco-friendly solution.

Mr. Li Hengfang, ReTo's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We value the Project and have established a scientific research team of top talents. The Project currently has entered equipment testing and trial stage smoothly, laying a solid foundation for the realization of our goals. We will increase investment in the next step, continue to work on the Project in accordance with the plan, and deliver results and products on schedule. The Company has been committed to the comprehensive utilization of solid waste. The success of the Project will further improve our solid waste utilization technology and will be catalytic to our business development."

About ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO)

Founded in 1999, ReTo (NASDAQ: RETO), through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company offers a full range of products and services, ranging from the production of environmentally-friendly construction materials, environmental protection equipment, and manufacturing equipment used to produce environmentally-friendly construction materials, to project consulting, design, and installation for the improvement of ecological environments, such as ecological soil restoration through solid waste treatment. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding: 1) the ability of additional features and customized configurations on its machinery and equipment products to attract new customers; 2) the ability of the growth of its business to resume in the near future; and 3) the further spread of COVID-19 or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the construction industry in China; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

Giorgio Zhao

Phone: +86-10-64827328

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://en.retoeco.com

