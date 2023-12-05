ReTo Eco-Solutions Resumed Its Participation in the BIG 5 Global Exhibition

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) ("ReTo" or the "Company") today announced the participation of its subsidiary, Beijing REIT Technology Development Co., Ltd., in the BIG 5 Global exhibition, a global construction sector exhibition held at the Dubai World Trade Center from December 4 to 7, 2023. At the exhibition, ReTo will showcase a series of products and technologies, which are designed to meet the changing needs of the construction industry. ReTo welcomes investors to visit Booth No. SS1H140-1, SAEED Hall at the exhibition to explore the possibilities of future construction innovation.

The BIG 5 Global exhibition in Dubai is a grand platform that brings together architecture, construction materials, and engineering innovation. It provides global companies with a chance to engage in business discussions with buyers from across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, while also offering Chinese companies new opportunities for profit.

Mr. Hengfang Li, Chairman and CEO of ReTo, said, "The BIG 5 Global exhibition is a very important platform to us because we received multiple important orders at this exhibition many years ago, which opened up the Middle East market for us. The exhibition not only provides the opportunity for face-to-face communication with buyers across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, but also serves as a platform for Chinese companies to showcase their strength and innovative capabilities. We are hopeful that through this exhibition, we not only present our latest products and technologies, but also expand business opportunities and establish connections with more customers, further expanding our international presence."

About ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1999, ReTo, through its proprietary technologies, systems and solutions, is striving to bring clean water and fertile soil to communities worldwide. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in China, is engaged in the ecological restoration and solid waste treatment, manufacturing and distribution of eco-friendly construction materials (aggregates, bricks, pavers and tiles) made from mining waste (iron tailings), and soil remediation materials transformed from solid waste (iron tailings), as well as equipment used for the production of these eco-friendly construction materials and soil remediation materials. In addition, the Company provides consultation, design, project implementation and construction of urban ecological protection projects and parts, engineering support, consulting, technical advice and service, and other project-related solutions for its manufacturing equipment and environmental protection projects. The Company also offers roadside assistance services and technology development services utilizing Internet of Things technologies. For more information, please visit: http://en.retoeco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential benefits from the Company's participation in the BIG 5 Global exhibition. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties. The reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission discuss these and other important factors and risks that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

